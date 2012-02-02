(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 02 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Alchemist Limited's (Alchemist) National
Long-Term rating at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook has been revised to Negative from Stable. A
full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.
The revision in Outlook to Negative reflects a decline in profitability in the
financial year ended March 2011 (FY11) and H112, coupled with a
more-than-expected increase in debt resulting in deterioration of net financial
leverage (total adjusted net debt /operating EBITDAR) to 6.7x in FY11 from 4.9x
in FY10.
The ratings, however, draw comfort from the company's diversified business
profile, the integrated nature of its food processing business, the strong brand
of its food retail chain - Republic of Chicken, and the tangible support from
the group in the form of non-interest bearing unsecured loans. Alchemist's IT
park project is also in the final stages of completion. It plans to utilize a
part of the property for Alchemist group companies and lease out the remaining
space to other companies. Fitch also notes that the company has a capex plan of
INR800m-INR900m spread over the next three to four years, to be funded by a mix
of debt and internal accruals.
Rating constraints include the company's presence in highly competitive and
fragmented industries (pharmaceuticals, poultry, and floriculture, steel),
coupled with the small-to-moderate size of the individual business segments
relative to the other companies in the same industries. Fitch also notes that
Alchemist's most profitable business - poultry processing - remains susceptible
to unforeseen outbreaks of disease and weather conditions.
Alchemist reported FY11 revenue growth of around 27% over FY10. This was mainly
due to the agri business which registered growth of over 50%, backed by the
surge in trading activity of agro chemicals. Its operating EBITDAR margin fell
to 7.9% in FY11 from 8.7% in FY10 as a result of the lower profitability from
trading. For H112, the company clocked revenues of INR4,001m with an operating
EBITDA margin of 5.1%. The total adjusted debt in FY11 stood at INR2,817m (FY09:
INR1,898m) including corporate guarantees of INR188m, redeemable preference
shares of INR283m and non-interest bearing inter corporate deposits (ICD) of
INR1,348m. The increase in the debt amount has come mainly in the form of ICDs.
Negative rating factors include any large debt-funded capex plans and decline in
profitability, leading to increased financial leverage. In any case, net
financial leverage sustained above 6x beyond FY12 would result in a downgrade of
ratings.
Alchemist's business interests span food processing, floriculture,
pharmaceuticals and chemical trading. The company's facilities are based in
diverse locations - Punjab (poultry and floriculture), Himachal Pradesh (pharma
and floriculture) and West Bengal (poultry). It also operates more than 50
Republic of Chicken outlets, located mainly in the northern parts of India. The
company has divested its food division with Alchemist Foods Limited, a wholly
owned subsidiary of Alchemist Limited. Fitch has taken a consolidated view of
the company for the ratings.
Breakdown of Alchemist's ratings:
- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'; Outlook Negative
- INR422.3m long-term loans (reduced from INR512.7m) affirmed at 'Fitch
BBB-(ind)'
- INR110m fund-based working capital limits affirmed at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'
- INR20m non-fund based working capital limits affirmed at 'Fitch A3(ind)'