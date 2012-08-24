(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 24 - Fitch Ratings says recent events in the Vietnamese
banking industry highlight its vulnerabilities to shocks and could put financial
stability at risk, increasing the potential for negative rating actions on
banks. Vietnamese banks' ratings are already among the lowest in Asia Pacific.
The recent arrest of a high-profile banking tycoon could trigger renewed
investor concerns about corporate governance, transparency and liquidity issues
in the Vietnam's banking sector, which are broadly reflected in the banks'
ratings. Despite additional liquidity reportedly provided by the State Bank of
Vietnam to the sector in response to this incident, Fitch will monitor the
broader impact of the above development on domestic banks.
Likely negative rating triggers would be a deposit run contributing to
institution-specific liquidity risks, corporate governance issues or disclosure
of bank-specific exposures with the potential of losses threatening capital.
Even if the situation were to be short-lived and largely contained, Fitch
highlights that Vietnamese banks are still vulnerable due to its high - despite
stabilising over the past one to two years - credit/GDP ratio relative to many
emerging markets, as mentioned in a recent report 'Asia-Pacific Banks' Rising
Leverage Highlights Concerns'. This, together with broader macroeconomic
vulnerabilities often found in developing markets, makes the financial system
particularly sensitive to shocks.
Fitch still believes Vietnam's system-wide NPLs to be understated, which
together with a general lack of transparency, means banks' capital levels may be
weaker than reported. Since 2011 NPLs have increased across the system due to
difficult credit conditions. While there has been some success in bringing down
the high inflation and interest rates, economic activity is likely to be further
hit by global headwinds. Earnings growth may continue to be modest, as interest
rate cuts/caps in H112 had hurt margins and did little to boost loan demand.
Also, notwithstanding core capitalisation increases of some major banks over
2011/H112, the system remains weak on this measure and vulnerable to
asset-quality shocks.
On the regulatory reform front, the Vietnamese authorities have been attempting
to tackle several deep-rooted issues. Specific reform measures have been
announced such as consolidation among smaller players and the establishment of
an asset management company to acquire bad debt from banks. However, there has
no perceptible progress so far on implementation.