(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 24 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk. ------------------ 24-Aug-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Indonesia
Primary SIC: Department stores
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
11-May-2006 B+/-- B+/--
03-Dec-2003 B-/-- B-/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on Indonesia-based food retailer PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk.
reflects the highly competitive nature of the food retailing sector in
Indonesia. The rating also reflects the company's aggressive expansion plans,
high funding requirement and execution risks, and thin operating margins.
Matahari's good domestic market position and the positive growth prospects for
the food retailing sector in Indonesia temper these weaknesses.
We assess Matahari's business risk profile to be "weak", as defined in our
criteria. We expect competition in Indonesia's food retailing sector to
intensify as all major food retailers, including PT Carrefour Indonesia Tbk.,
PT Hero Supermarket Tbk. and PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk. (all not rated)
continue to rapidly open new stores. Securing good locations in such
conditions is likely to become increasingly difficult, in our view, while
price-based competition could intensify.
We view Matahari's operations as concentrated, in particular in terms of store
formats and geography. We expect to company to generate more than 90% of its
revenues from its larger stores--under the Hypermart brand--over the next two
years. This exposes the company to increasing competition from smaller store
formats such as supermarkets or convenience stores. Matahari's geographic
concentration in Indonesia also exposes it to swings in consumer confidence in
the country. Nevertheless, in our view, the positive growth prospects of the
sector over the next three to five years partly mitigate this risk. We also
expect Matahari to increase geographic diversification--away from the crowded
and highly competitive markets of greater Jakarta-and progressively improve
margins.
We expect Matahari's expansion to continue over the next two years at least as
the company seeks to consolidate its market share in a growing sector. In our
base case, we expect Matahari to open 10-12 new Hypermart stores over the next
two years, in line with the company's historical store additions. Our forecast
is more conservative than that of the company, which targets to open more than
15 Hypermart stores in 2012, and reflects a lack of established record of
growing at such a rapid pace over a sustained period. We forecast Matahari's
revenues to grow to Indonesian rupiah (IDR) 10 trillion-IDR10.5 trillion in
2012 and to IDR12 trillion-IDR12.5 trillion in 2013 because of new store
additions and our expectation of a 6%-8% annual growth in same-stores sales.
The company added 12 Hypermart stores in 2011. Revenues in its food retailing
division grew 20.9% for the quarter ended March 31, 2012, compared with the
same quarter in 2011.
We expect Matahari's margins to remain thin in 2012 and 2013, given the
still-high price competition in Indonesia and high start-up and distribution
costs associated with newly opened stores. We forecast the company's EBITDA
margin, excluding lease expenses, at 7%-8% during this period. Matahari's
EBITDA margin, excluding lease expenses, was 6.6% for the 12 months ended
March 31, 2012.
Matahari's financial risk profile is likely to remain "aggressive", as defined
in our criteria, over the next 12-24 months, in our opinion. Under our
base-case scenario, we expect the company's ratio of total debt to adjusted
EBITDA to decline to about 3.8x in 2013 from 4.0x-4.5x in 2012. This assumes
that the company will repay its short-term debt due in 2012 of about IDR 820
billion, including accrued interest, with its cash balance. Adjusted EBITDA
coverage is likely to remain about 2x, as incremental EBITDA generation will
only materialize once new stores have ramped up. We view these metrics as
having limited headroom for the rating. Matahari's adjusted EBITDA captures
income from the interest on a vendor loan following the sale of the company's
department store operations to PT Meadow Indonesia and from its investment in
Meadow Asia Co. Ltd. This recurring non-operating income was about IDR230
billion in 2011.
Liquidity
We view Matahari's liquidity as "adequate", as defined in our criteria. We
believe the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility
availability, will exceed its uses by about 1.2x or more over the next 12
months. We also expect net sources, including recurring non-operating income
from PT Meadow Indonesia, to remain positive even if EBITDA declines 15%.
Nevertheless, we believe the company's aggressive capital expenditure plan
could strain cash flows and progressively erode liquidity. Our assessment is
based on the following factors and assumptions:
-- Matahari's liquidity sources include our expectation of funds from
operations of about IDR350 billion over the next 12 months. We expect the
company's cash balance to have weakened to about IDR400 billion for the
quarter ended June 30, 2012, assuming payment of its short-term debt due in
2012. The company had short-term investments of about IDR390 billion,
comprising Indonesian fixed-income and other assets. We have considered only
75% of the value of these investments in our liquidity assessment to reflect
their possible lack of marketability. Matahari has good access to the local
capital markets because of its good relationships with domestic banks.
-- The company's liquidity needs include short-term debt of about IDR820
billion (including about IDR38 billion in accrued interest) as of March 31,
2012. We also factor in IDR675 billion-IDR725 billion of capital spending and
about IDR30 billion of dividends over the next 12 months.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Matahari's expansion will
continue, allowing the company to maintain its strong domestic market share.
The outlook also incorporates our expectation that Matahari's EBITDA margin,
excluding lease expenses, will stabilize between 7% and 8% in 2012 and 2013
and that the company will not distribute any further exceptional dividends.
The potential for a rating upgrade in the next 12 months is limited, given the
company's still high total debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio. Nevertheless, we
could raise the rating if the company improves its operational efficiency and
profitability in the hypermarket segment while maintaining adequate liquidity.
A ratio of total debt to adjusted EBITDA falling below 3.0x, and EBITDA
interest coverage, excluding lease expenses, increasing to more than 3.5x on a
sustained basis would indicate such improvement.
We could lower the rating if the company's: (1) position in the Indonesian
market weakens due to more intense price-based competition; (2) financial risk
profile weakens because of debt-funded acquisitions or lower EBITDA
generation, such that the ratio of total debt to adjusted EBITDA increases to
above 4.5x on a sustained basis; or (3) liquidity weakens due to
higher-than-anticipated capital expenditure.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Retail
Industry, Sept. 18, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008