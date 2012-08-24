Aug 24 -

-- The transaction experienced an interest payment default in November 2010 and is still subject to acceleration by the controlling class of noteholders.

-- We have therefore affirmed all of our ratings in STERLINGMAX I MBS.

-- STERLINGMAX I MBS is a cash flow mezzanine structured finance CDO that closed on Nov. 20, 2003.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has today affirmed its credit ratings on all of STERLINGMAX I MBS Ltd.'s classes of rated notes. At the same time, we have removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class A-2 notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's recent development. We received the issuer's event of default notice dated Nov. 25, 2010, which stated that there were insufficient proceeds to fully pay the interest due on the class B notes on the November payment date. Consequently, on Dec. 3, 2010, we lowered our ratings on the class B notes to 'D (sf)', the class A-1 notes to 'BBB (sf)', the class A-2 notes to 'CCC (sf)', and the class C and D notes to 'CCC- (sf)' (see "Five Ratings Lowered In Cash CDO Deal STERLINGMAX I MBS Following Interest Payment Default; One Rating Affirmed").

In November 2011, the class A-1 notes were fully redeemed and we subsequently withdrew our rating on the class A-1 notes in January 2012. Following our February 2012 updated criteria for CDOs of structured finance securities, we placed the class A-2 notes on CreditWatch negative (see "Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions," published on Feb. 21, 2012, and "Ratings On 238 EMEA CDO Tranches Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Criteria Update," published on March 19, 2012).

From our analysis, we have concluded that the defaulted interest on the class B notes has not yet been repaid, and thus the class B notes are still in interest default.

We understand that when an event of default has occurred and is continuing, under the transaction documents, the holders of most senior outstanding class of notes (class A-2 notes) may direct the trustee to declare the notes immediately due and payable. Following such direction, the trustee is likely, in our opinion, to take steps to liquidate the collateral and distribute the proceeds.

Although the class A-2 notes may suffer principal losses if the transaction is liquidated, the class A-2 noteholders are the most senior outstanding class and can decide whether to declare the notes immediately due and payable. We have therefore affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our 'CCC (sf)' rating on the class A-2 notes.

We have affirmed our 'CCC- (sf)' ratings on the class C and D notes to reflect our opinion of the risks that classes other than the A-2 notes may experience--namely principal losses if the collateral is liquidated.

STERLINGMAX I MBS is a cash flow collateralized debt obligation (CDO) comprising mostly U.K. residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities (RMBS and CMBS), and commercial asset-backed securities (ABS).

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

STERLINGMAX I MBS Ltd.

GBP157 Million Secured Floating-Rate And Residual Notes

Rating Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

A-2 CCC (sf) CCC (sf)/Watch Neg

Ratings Affirmed

B D (sf)

C CCC- (sf)

D CCC- (sf)