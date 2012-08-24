(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 24 -
OVERVIEW
-- Based on declining cash flows from the underlying properties in Quokka
Finance, due to reduced net rents per square meter and increased
nonrecoverable expenses, we consider that property values have decreased and
refinance risk has increased.
-- We have therefore lowered our ratings on all classes of notes in the
transaction.
-- Quokka Finance is a secured-loan CMBS transaction backed by 11
multifamily housing loans in Germany.
-- Our ratings in this transaction are based on our criteria for rating
European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this
review, our future European CMBS criteria may differ from the current
criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes
in this transaction.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on all classes of notes
in Quokka Finance PLC, and removed from CreditWatch negative its rating on the class A notes
(see list below).
Quokka Finance is a secured-loan commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS)
transaction backed by 11 loans. All of the loans are cross-collateralized and
cross-defaulted, and backed by multifamily housing properties in Germany. The
loans are scheduled to mature in August 2013 and the notes mature three years
later in 2016.
The loans' original combined principal balance was EUR617.5 million; it has now
amortized to EUR558.9 million. The issuer has applied repayments predominantly
to the class A notes, with a small amount (less than 10%) applied pro rata to
all of the notes.
Today's rating actions follow our assessment of declining cash flows from the
underlying properties, due to reduced net rents per square meter and increased
nonrecoverable expenses. They reflect our view that refinance risk has
increased, in the light of the one year to maturity.