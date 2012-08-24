(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- Sri Lanka Telecom PLC ------------------------- 24-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Sri Lanka
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Feb-2012 B+/-- B+/--
15-Sep-2010 BB-/-- B+/--
15-Dec-2008 B+/-- B+/--
16-Nov-2007 BB-/-- BB-/--
Rationale
The rating on Sri Lanka Telecom PLC (SLT) reflects the country and
macroeconomic risks of Sri Lanka (B+/Stable/B) and the company's large capital
expenditure plans. SLT's strong cash flow protection measures and market
position temper these weaknesses. We assess SLT's stand-alone credit profile
as 'bb+'. The company's business risk profile is "fair" and its financial risk
profile is "intermediate", as defined in our criteria.
While the country and macroeconomic risks of Sri Lanka have reduced over the
past two years, they still remain high, in our opinion. We expect the
government's stepped up investments to result in a real GDP growth of
7.3%-7.5% each year over the next one to two years. We also anticipate that
inflation will be moderate, at less than 10% for the next two years.
Nevertheless, fundamental fiscal weakness remains, with high public debt and
interest burden.
We expect the growth in the Sri Lankan telecom industry to moderate as
wireless penetration has crossed 80%. The subscriber growth in the cellular
segment was 9% in the 15 months to March 31, 2012, much faster than the 1%
growth in the fixed services segment. Increasing broadband penetration
primarily led the growth in fixed services. The cellular segment is still
highly competitive. Price-based competition has reduced after the regulator
modified the interconnection regime and introduced a floor price for telecom
services in 2010. Nevertheless, we believe regulatory intervention is a risk
for telecom companies in Sri Lanka.
We expect SLT to sustain its improved margins in the next one to two years.
SLT's EBITDA margin improved to 34.1% for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, from
33.9% for 2010. We attribute the company's better operating margins in 2011 to
an improvement in macroeconomic conditions, regulatory measures to reduce
competition, and the company's steps to better operating efficiency. The
operating performance in the first half of 2012 is also slightly better than
our conservative estimates.
In our view, SLT's financial policy is moderate. The company's strong cash
flow protection measures offset its large capital expenditure plans. SLT plans
to invest Sri Lankan rupee (LKR) 25 billion in 2012 for expansion at SLT and
its wholly owned subsidiary Mobitel (Pvt.) Ltd. and to add infrastructure to
their networks. Of this, about LKR17.5 billion will be invested in SLT. We
expect SLT's capital expenditure to gradually come down in 2013 and 2014. The
company's still large expenditure would result in negative free operating cash
flow (FOCF) of about LKR10 billion in 2012 and weaken the financial ratios.
However, we expect the ratios to remain strong for the rating. We estimate the
company's ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt to stay above
60% and its adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio to remain below 1.5x for the next
two years.
SLT has a strong market position, in our view. It has about 0.94 million
fixed-line customers and more than 3.8 million cellular subscribers as of Dec.
31, 2011. The company accounts for more than 40% of subscribers in the
fixed-line segment in Sri Lanka, 21% in the mobile segment, and about 50% in
the broadband segment. Its business is also well diversified. The mobile
segment contributed 43% of the company's operating profit for the year ended
Dec. 31, 2011, and the fixed segment contributed 18%.
The Sri Lankan government, along with its associated institutions, owns a
little more than 50% of SLT. Malaysia's Global Telecommunications Holdings
B.V. (GTH), a wholly owned subsidiary of Malaysia's Usaha Tegas Sdn. Bhd.,
holds a 45% stake. Retail and institutional investors hold the remaining 5%.
Based on our criteria for rating government-related entities, we see a "low"
likelihood of extraordinary government support for SLT based on our assessment
of the following SLT characteristics:
-- Limited importance to the government. The rapidly growing wireless
market, which accounts for more than 90% of subscribers, has been liberalized.
The private sector has a significant presence and the operating conditions are
highly competitive.
-- Limited link with the Sri Lankan government. We believe SLT's business
and financial policy decisions are made in collaboration with the Sri Lankan
government and GTH. This decision-making process limits the potential for
adverse intervention by the Sri Lankan government. In addition, we believe
that SLT's operations have run fairly independently of the government since
the company's partial privatization in 1997.
Liquidity
We assess SLT's liquidity to be "adequate", as defined in our criteria. We
expect the company's sources of liquidity to be more than 1.2x its uses in
2012. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and
assumptions:
-- As of Dec. 31, 2011, SLT's liquidity sources include cash and
short-term investments of LKR11.58 billion and unused credit facilities of
about LKR3.5 billion. Sources also include our projections of FFO of about
LKR15 billion in the next 12 months.
-- Uses of liquidity include projected maintenance capital expenditure of
about LKR8 billion (compared with total projected capital expenditure of about
LKR25 billion), debt maturities of about LKR5.3 billion, and projected
dividends of about LKR2 billion over the next 12 months.
-- The company also has unused working capital facilities of more than
LKR6 billion, which we have not factored into our sources of liquidity.
-- We anticipate that SLT's net liquidity sources will remain positive
even if its EBITDA declines by 20%.
-- The company does not have any financial covenants.
Our liquidity assessment also factors in SLT's good banking relationships and
financial flexibility due to the company's strong market position and
financial ratios.
Outlook
The stable outlook on the rating on SLT reflects the outlook on the sovereign
rating.
We could raise or lower the local currency rating on SLT if we take a similar
action on the sovereign rating. A rating action on the foreign currency rating
on the company will depend on any change in our transfer and convertibility
assessment of Sri Lanka. We are unlikely to lower the ratings even if SLT's
operating and financial performances deteriorate significantly because the
company's SACP is three notches above the rating.