Feb 02 - Fitch Ratings has issued a sector-specific special report describing the credit factors the agency uses to analyse business services companies in Europe.

The starting point for assessing the European business services sector necessitates placing its risk profile into a rating range. In this case, Fitch believes that market participants occupy a rating range which extends up to the higher end of the 'BBB' rating category and down to the 'B' category. Fitch also assesses the sub-sector which the company operates in, when one sub-sector is considered to be more stable than the other. The next step examines company-specific factors which influence ratings, such as a company's market position, geographical diversification, range of services and customer diversification, proportion of contracted revenue and ability to renew contracts at favourable terms. Finally, the report cites mid-point financial metrics - EBITDAR, free cash flow to total adjusted debt, lease adjusted net leverage, funds from operations leverage and net fixed charge coverage ratios - commensurate within relevant rating categories.

Fitch has placed these various building blocks within rating ranges to increase the transparency of its ratings. However, the analysis does not offer a matrix or formula to derive a notch-specific rating for companies in a particular sector. Instead, it highlights the key rating factors most frequently applied, while still recognising the potential for the unique characteristics of a company and sub-sector to affect the ratings. Equally, the weighting between individual and aggregate qualitative and quantitative factors varies over time and where one factor is significantly weaker than others, this weakest element tends to attract a greater weight in the agency's rating analysis.

