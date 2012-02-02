Feb 02 -

-- U.K.-based special-purpose vehicle NewHospitals (St. Helens and Knowsley) Finance PLC (ProjectCo) is approaching the completion of construction works, which to date have been delivered on time and to budget.

-- We recently received an operational phase financial model, which demonstrates that the project's financial profile is relatively sensitive to changes in operational and financial assumptions.

-- Consequently, we are lowering to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' our long-term underlying ratings on ProjectCo's index-linked guaranteed secured bonds and European Investment Bank senior secured loan. We are also revising downward our recovery ratings on the bonds and loan to '3' from '2'.

-- The stable outlook on the underlying ratings reflects our view that the remaining construction works will proceed according to plan and within budget, and that the project will continue to deliver a stable operational and financial performance.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' its underlying ratings on the GBP178.3 million index-linked guaranteed secured bonds (including GBP25.3 million of index-linked variation bonds) issued by U.K.-based special-purpose vehicle NewHospitals (St. Helens and Knowsley) Finance PLC (ProjectCo) and the GBP149.2 million index-linked guaranteed senior secured European Investment Bank (EIB; AAA/Negative/A-1+) loan. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we revised downward our recovery ratings on the bonds and loan to '3' from '2', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery of principal on the underlying debt (that is, in the absence of a payment guarantee) in the event of a payment default.

The bonds maintain an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of payment of scheduled interest and principal provided by Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd. (AGE; AA-/Stable/--). Under our criteria, a rating on a monoline-insured debt issue reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline and Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR). Therefore, the long-term debt rating on the bonds reflects that on AGE.

The downgrade reflects our view of the project's relative sensitivity to a variety of stress and breakeven scenarios on key operational and financial assumptions under the operational phase financial model. In our opinion, this demonstrates that the project has a less robust forecast financial profile than its peers rated in the 'BBB' category.

That said, the project's current liquidity profile is stronger than that outlined in the financial close model, and we anticipate that the cash balance at the end of the construction phase will be in excess of the amount projected at financial close. The terms of the shareholder loan do not currently include a "Spens" clause, which would facilitate the withdrawal of the excess liquidity from the project. In our view, were such a clause to be introduced, most, if not all, of the outstanding cash balances would be paid out using this mechanism.

The proceeds of the bonds and EIB loan were used to finance the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of two hospital facilities at the St. Helens and Delph Lane, Prescot (Whiston) sites under a private finance initiative agreement. The overall construction period is five years, and the contractual completion date is June 2012.

In our view, the remaining construction works will proceed according to plan and within budget, and the project will continue to deliver a stable operational and financial performance.

We could lower the SPURs if the project's operational performance were to weaken significantly, resulting in a substantial increase in performance-related deductions or the issue of a warning notice by the Trust, for example. We could also take such an action if there were a material decline in the project's financial or liquidity profile, which could arise following the introduction of a "Spens" clause into the terms of the shareholder loan and the subsequent distribution of funds to shareholders.

Although we consider the likelihood of a positive rating action on the SPURs to be more limited, an improvement in the project's financial profile could result in such a move.

The outlook on the monoline-insured debt rating reflects that on AGE and will move in line with that rating.

