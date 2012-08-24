Aug 24 Sunrise Communications International S.A

* Moody's assigns Ba3 definitive ratings to Sunrise's senior secured notes offering The outlook for all the ratings is stable.

a tap offering of EUR125 million (CHF150.5 million equivalent) of its existing 7% fixed rate senior secured notes due 2017

a new offering of CHF370 million of its 5.625% fixed rate senior secured notes due 2017

a new offering of CHF175 million of its floating rate senior secured notes due 2017, bearing annual interest of CHF LIBOR plus 5½%

a new offering of EUR167 million (CHF 201.1 million equivalent) of its floating rate senior secured notes due 2017, bearing annual interest of EURIBOR plus 4¾%.