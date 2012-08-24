Aug 24 -

Overview

-- Netherlands-based integrated logistics services provider CEVA Group PLC (CEVA) posted a weaker operating performance than we forecast in the first half of 2012, which has led us to revise downward our forecasts for the full year.

-- We have also revised downward our view of the group's liquidity to "adequate" from "strong" due to significantly negative free cash flow in the first half of 2012.

-- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on CEVA to 'B-' from 'B'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that CEVA's "adequate" liquidity will support its debt service and ongoing operational needs in the near to medium term.

Rating Action

On Aug. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Netherlands-based integrated logistics services provider CEVA Group PLC (CEVA) to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we lowered the issue rating on CEVA's senior secured debt by two notches to 'B-' from 'B+' and removed it from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative implications on May 11, 2012. We also revised downward the recovery rating on the senior secured debt to '3' from '2' previously. The recovery rating of '3' indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default.

In addition, we lowered our issue ratings on CEVA's senior unsecured notes, 1.5-lien secured notes, and junior-priority senior secured notes to 'CCC+' from 'B-', which is one notch lower than the long-term corporate credit rating on CEVA. The recovery rating on these instruments remains unchanged at '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default.