Aug 24 - U.S. prime institutional money market funds (MMFs) have continued to manage market volatility effectively in 2012, focusing in particular on strong asset quality and improved liquidity. Despite significant investor cash outflows in the second half of 2011, Fitch's latest analysis indicates that since that period, prime MMFs have maintained stable shadow net asset values (NAV) without reliance on secondary liquidity sources.

Conservative investment practices related to the management of interest rate and spread risks continue to put MMFs in a good position to handle potential withdrawals that could pick up if the European debt crisis or concerns over the U.S. fiscal cliff boost risk aversion among fund investors. Our analysis of outflows during the risk-off period in July and August 2011 indicates that shadow NAV declines did not exceed 10 bps, even as funds saw $135 billion (about 8.2% of their assets at the time) withdrawn as a result of concerns about exposure to European banks.

Liquidity measures for prime MMFs were strong as of July 31, with daily and weekly liquid assets standing at 20% and 46% of total assets, respectively. As uncertainty over the absence of effective policy responses to the eurozone crisis persists, prime MMFs currently offer approximately $300 billion of daily liquid assets to investors (compared with $1.4 trillion in total managed assets as of Aug. 15).

Interest rate and spread risks remain well managed, as reflected in the most recent weighted average maturity (WAM) and weighted average life (WAL) metrics for prime MMFs. WAM stood at 44 days, while WAL was 67 days in our most recent review of asset data. Both measures, designed to capture sensitivity to changes in interest rates and asset volatility, are well within limits set by regulators and Fitch's rating criteria.

For a review of prime MMF shadow NAV volatility, see "U.S. MMFs Show Shadow NAV Stability," dated June 19, 2012 at www.fitchratings.com.

Fitch expects to publish a full update of this analysis later this month.