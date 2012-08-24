(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 24 -
Overview
-- In our view, the Czech Republic's financial, monetary, and economic
institutions remain robust and stable, enabling the prosperous economy to
adjust quickly to adverse shocks.
-- Consequently, we are affirming our 'AA-/A-1+' long- and short-term
foreign currency sovereign credit ratings on the Czech Republic. We are also
affirming our 'AA/A-1+' long- and short-term local currency ratings.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view of the balance of risks to the
government's creditworthiness.
Rating Action
On Aug. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA-/A-1+'
long- and short-term foreign currency and 'AA/A-1+' long- and short-term local
currency sovereign credit ratings on the Czech Republic. The outlook remains
stable. The transfer & convertibility assessment is unchanged at 'AA+'.
Rationale
Our ratings on the Czech Republic reflect our view of its prudently managed
and balanced economy, characterized by low levels of foreign borrowing, a
deposit-funded banking sector with minimal lending in foreign currency, and an
independent central bank that has kept both consumer price inflation and
interest rates at low levels. We view governments with a high proportion of
local currency debt that also benefit from substantial monetary flexibility as
having higher debt tolerance. Moreover, the floating exchange rate enables the
Czech Republic to adjust quickly to external shocks.
The Czech economy is small, competitive, and open. Its growth prospects are
closely linked to external demand, particularly in its major European trading
partners. Fiscal consolidation (with the net effect of discretionary measures
amounting to roughly 0.5% and 1.0% of GDP in 2012 and 2013, respectively, on
the government's projections) and a weak external environment--which has seen
consumer and business confidence decline in the Czech Republic--underpin our
expectation of a contraction in real GDP in 2012. In our view, the recovery is
likely to be muted in 2013 as renewed fiscal austerity, designed to lower the
general government deficit to below 3% of GDP (on the government's
assumptions), will weigh heavily on the economy. Growth should strengthen from
2014 as the global economy recovers, which will boost both domestic demand and
external trade in the Czech Republic.
The 2011 general government budget deficit on the accruals-based EU ESA 95
accounting standard was 3.1% of GDP, lower than the government's target of
4.2% of GDP. This reflects lower-than-planned government investment and cuts
in intermediate consumption (goods and services that are consumed by
government units for their productive activities, such as consultancy services
and building rents). The authorities plan to reduce the deficit to just under
3% of GDP in 2013, and have a medium-term objective of achieving a structural
deficit of 1% of GDP, helped by the establishment of a set of rules to
restrain budget spending and structural reforms to the pensions, healthcare,
and tax systems.
We anticipate slight fiscal slippage from budget in 2012-2013 due to weak
economic growth. We note that there are uncertainties regarding these
forecasts, as church restitution payments (financial compensation to churches
for property confiscated after the second world war), if approved, would
result in an immediate one-off 1.5% of GDP increase in the accruals-based
deficit. Parliamentary gridlock is another uncertainty, as many fiscal
consolidation measures for 2013 still require parliamentary approval.
Conversely, if fewer people opt to join the voluntary second private pension
pillar than expected (which is being introduced in 2013), this would limit
pressure on the public finances in the short term.
Generally restrained fiscal policy means that general government debt is
relatively moderate, at 41% of GDP in 2011, although it continues to increase.
We expect it to stabilize at just under 48% of GDP in 2014-2015, and decline
thereafter. We view the debt profile as favorable, as it is predominantly
denominated in local currency and takes the form of fixed-rate securities.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view of the balance of risks to the
government's creditworthiness. Upward pressure on the ratings could come from
a decline in the Czech Republic's external financing requirements. On the
other hand, downward pressure on the ratings could mount if the public
finances deteriorate, or if a new government--formed after the 2014
election--reverses some of the current government's public finance reforms.
