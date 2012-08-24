(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 24 -

Overview

-- In our view, the Czech Republic's financial, monetary, and economic institutions remain robust and stable, enabling the prosperous economy to adjust quickly to adverse shocks.

-- Consequently, we are affirming our 'AA-/A-1+' long- and short-term foreign currency sovereign credit ratings on the Czech Republic. We are also affirming our 'AA/A-1+' long- and short-term local currency ratings.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view of the balance of risks to the government's creditworthiness.

Rating Action

On Aug. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA-/A-1+' long- and short-term foreign currency and 'AA/A-1+' long- and short-term local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Czech Republic. The outlook remains stable. The transfer & convertibility assessment is unchanged at 'AA+'.

Rationale

Our ratings on the Czech Republic reflect our view of its prudently managed and balanced economy, characterized by low levels of foreign borrowing, a deposit-funded banking sector with minimal lending in foreign currency, and an independent central bank that has kept both consumer price inflation and interest rates at low levels. We view governments with a high proportion of local currency debt that also benefit from substantial monetary flexibility as having higher debt tolerance. Moreover, the floating exchange rate enables the Czech Republic to adjust quickly to external shocks.

The Czech economy is small, competitive, and open. Its growth prospects are closely linked to external demand, particularly in its major European trading partners. Fiscal consolidation (with the net effect of discretionary measures amounting to roughly 0.5% and 1.0% of GDP in 2012 and 2013, respectively, on the government's projections) and a weak external environment--which has seen consumer and business confidence decline in the Czech Republic--underpin our expectation of a contraction in real GDP in 2012. In our view, the recovery is likely to be muted in 2013 as renewed fiscal austerity, designed to lower the general government deficit to below 3% of GDP (on the government's assumptions), will weigh heavily on the economy. Growth should strengthen from 2014 as the global economy recovers, which will boost both domestic demand and external trade in the Czech Republic.

The 2011 general government budget deficit on the accruals-based EU ESA 95 accounting standard was 3.1% of GDP, lower than the government's target of 4.2% of GDP. This reflects lower-than-planned government investment and cuts in intermediate consumption (goods and services that are consumed by government units for their productive activities, such as consultancy services and building rents). The authorities plan to reduce the deficit to just under 3% of GDP in 2013, and have a medium-term objective of achieving a structural deficit of 1% of GDP, helped by the establishment of a set of rules to restrain budget spending and structural reforms to the pensions, healthcare, and tax systems.

We anticipate slight fiscal slippage from budget in 2012-2013 due to weak economic growth. We note that there are uncertainties regarding these forecasts, as church restitution payments (financial compensation to churches for property confiscated after the second world war), if approved, would result in an immediate one-off 1.5% of GDP increase in the accruals-based deficit. Parliamentary gridlock is another uncertainty, as many fiscal consolidation measures for 2013 still require parliamentary approval. Conversely, if fewer people opt to join the voluntary second private pension pillar than expected (which is being introduced in 2013), this would limit pressure on the public finances in the short term.

Generally restrained fiscal policy means that general government debt is relatively moderate, at 41% of GDP in 2011, although it continues to increase. We expect it to stabilize at just under 48% of GDP in 2014-2015, and decline thereafter. We view the debt profile as favorable, as it is predominantly denominated in local currency and takes the form of fixed-rate securities.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view of the balance of risks to the government's creditworthiness. Upward pressure on the ratings could come from a decline in the Czech Republic's external financing requirements. On the other hand, downward pressure on the ratings could mount if the public finances deteriorate, or if a new government--formed after the 2014 election--reverses some of the current government's public finance reforms.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Czech Republic

Sovereign Credit Rating

Foreign Currency AA-/Stable/A-1+

Local Currency AA/Stable/A-1+

Transfer & Convertibility Assessment AA+

Senior Unsecured AA-

Senior Unsecured AA

Commercial Paper A-1+