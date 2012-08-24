Aug 24 -

Summary analysis -- PepsiCo Inc. ---------------------------------- 24-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: United States

State/Province: New York

Primary SIC: Beverages

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Mar-2010 A/A-1 A/A-1

30-Oct-2003 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

Rationale

The ratings on Purchase, N.Y.-based PepsiCo Inc. continue to reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's business risk profile as "excellent" and financial risk profile as "intermediate." Key credit factors in our business risk assessment include the company's balanced portfolio of businesses, with its strong positions and well-known brands in the relatively stable, cash-generating liquid refreshment beverage and snack food industries, and geographic diversification. Our financial risk profile incorporates our belief that PepsiCo's financial policies are aggressive, including its active share repurchase and acquisition program, which have led to higher debt levels. We expect key credit measures will be on the weak end of the indicative ratios for an intermediate financial risk profile, which include leverage, as measured by total debt to EBITDA, of 2x-3x, and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of 30%-45%.

PepsiCo is the world's second-largest manufacturer of soft drink concentrates and syrups, and holds the No. 1 position in the U.S. in the savory snack food market and several segments of the noncarbonated beverage category. PepsiCo also has a competitive position in the U.S. hot and cold cereal markets and the international snack industry. The company's excellent business profile is supported by 22 brands that PepsiCo estimates each generate more than $1 billion in annual retail sales. In 2011, the company derived 50% of reported net sales outside of the U.S., including about 34% from developing and emerging markets.

For the 12 months ended June 16, 2012, we estimate credit measures (including Standard & Poor's standard adjustments and excluding the discretionary pension contribution) were consistent with our expectations, with leverage, as measured by the ratio of total debt to EBITDA, of about 2.4x, and FFO to total debt about 30%. Year-to-date through June 16, 2012, PepsiCo's reported net sales were essentially flat, as divestitures and unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates offset higher net pricing. We estimate adjusted EBITDA declined about 3% because of higher costs, primarily commodity-related, as well as advertising and marketing. As a result, the company's adjusted EBITDA margin, although still strong, was 20.2%, down slightly from 20.6% in 2011.

PepsiCo has repurchased $713 million in stock net of option proceeds so far in 2012. In 2012 PepsiCo expects to increase its returns to shareholders (in the form of higher dividends) and repurchase at least $3 billion of stock, which we believe will be largely debt-financed. The company also expects its 2012 operating performance will weaken, primarily owing to a combination of higher commodity and pension costs, and increased marketplace investments that will more than offset planned accelerated productivity initiatives. We expect PepsiCo's leverage will remain below 3x and FFO to total debt will stay near 30% during the outlook period, based on our expectation of a low-single-digit revenue increase (primarily from international growth); a 60 basis point reduction in adjusted EBITDA margin, given our expectation of higher input and pension costs; and adjusting for $1 billion in discretionary pension contributions in 2012.

Liquidity

We believe PepsiCo's liquidity will remain "adequate," and that its sources of cash will continue to exceed uses for the next 12 months. Our view incorporates the following assumptions:

-- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow, and availability under its $5.8 billion revolving credit facilities for general corporate purposes and commercial paper (CP) back-up) will exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 months.

-- We expect liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%.

-- We believe PepsiCo has solid relationships with its banks and a generally satisfactory standing in the credit markets.

It is our opinion that the company's relatively stable cash flow characteristics will continue, despite a very competitive operating environment. PepsiCo has had an average discretionary cash flow (after dividends and capital expenditures) of $2.2 billion during the past few years. Our liquidity assessment assumes the company will refinance near- to intermediate-term debt maturities, including approximately $3.4 billion due in within the next 12 months.

Outlook

The outlook is stable. We expect PepsiCo will continue to generate strong cash flow despite its reinvestment focus in 2012, competitive operating environment, and higher commodity costs and voluntary pension contribution. However, due largely to the company's expected active share repurchase program (which we believe will continue to be largely debt-financed), we expect PepsiCo's credit measures, specifically leverage (as measured by total debt to EBITDA), will be below 3x, and FFO to total debt will be near 30%, which are within the range of indicative ratios for an intermediate financial profile.

A downgrade could result if PepsiCo's financial policies become more aggressive or operating performance deteriorates, thereby resulting in sustained weaker credit measures below our current expectations. If we lower the corporate credit rating on PepsiCo to 'A-', we would lower our 'A-1' short-term and CP ratings to 'A-2'.

Although less likely in the in the next year, we could consider an upgrade if PepsiCo improves and sustains its credit measures, including leverage 2x or below and FFO to total debt about 45%, which PepsiCo could realize through targeted debt reduction.

