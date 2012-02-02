(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 02 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based AKC Steel Industries Ltd (AKC) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB-(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned AKC's INR100m fund-based (cash credit) limit a 'Fitch BB-(ind)' rating.

The ratings reflect wide variations in AKC's revenues and margins over the last four years. In the financial year ended 31 March 2011 (FY11), the company's revenues fell by 28% yoy to INR1,414m with EBITDA margins increasing to 3.5% (FY10: 2.4%). Capacity utilization at AKC's rolling mill has been low at 14% in the past two years. The swing in revenues and margins underscores the volatility of the company's trading operations, which form more than 70% of revenues. Interest coverage has been low at 1.86x (FY10: 1.83x) and adjusted net leverage high at 5.36x (FY10: 5.01x).

The ratings also consider AKC's tight liquidity position, which is reflected in its full utilization of working capital limits due to a high working capital cycle that stems from strict credit terms from the company's suppliers.

However, the ratings benefit from the experience of AKC's promoters, which encompasses more than four decades in the iron and steel industry through other group companies, along with a Memorandum of Understanding with Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL, ('Fitch AA(ind)'/Stable)) for the purchase of raw materials for the group and trading purposes.

Positive rating guidelines include an increase in EBITDA margins resulting in gross interest coverage of above 2x and adjusted net leverage of below 4.5x on a sustained basis. Conversely, a decline in EBITDA margins resulting in adjusted net leverage of above 6.5x on a sustained basis may act as negative rating guidelines.

Incorporated in 1957, AKC was taken over by the Beekay group in 1998. It has a rolling mill unit in Vishakapatnam with a capacity of 1,00,000 metric tonnes (MT) per annum. It is engaged in the production of hot-rolled sections and mild steel products. AKC also trades billets, sponge iron and scraps. In FY11, the company had total debt of INR267m (FY10: 235.5INRm), which comprised working capital debt of INR121.4m and unsecured loans of INR145.7m. During H1FY12, AKC achieved revenue of INR650.4m with EBITDA margins of 3.7% and interest coverage of 1.8x.