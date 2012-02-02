(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 02 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based P.S. Krishnamurthy Steels Private Limited's (PSK Steels) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

While arriving at the ratings, Fitch has considered the consolidated credit profile of PSK Steels and Thangam Steels Limited (TSL, 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/Stable), a P.S. Krishnamurthy group company. TSL's bank loans have been guaranteed by PSK Steels.

The ratings continue to reflect the consistent profitable operations of the combined entity. The consolidated turnover increased to INR14,557m in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11) from INR9,129.5m in FY10, as new customers were added during the year. The combined EBITDA margin ranged from 2.9% to 4.0% in the last five years. The ratings also factor in the improved combined financial leverage (net debt/EBITDA) of 3.5x in FY11 (FY10: 4.8x) and moderate interest coverage 1.5x (FY10: 1.5x).

The ratings also factor in the group's established reputation as one of the largest steel traders in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry and its strong relationships with suppliers like Steel Authority of India Limited ('Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable) and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited ('Fitch AA(ind)'/Stable), with whom it has signed procurement agreements. PSK Steels's founders acquired TSL to augment the procurement of steel products from steel public sector units, and the group uses TSL as a vehicle to integrate backward into steel products manufacturing.

The ratings are, however, constrained by the working capital intensive nature of PSK Steels's operations and the low standalone interest coverage, which remained flat at 1.4x in FY11. The inventory levels are high and hence the utilisation of its bank facilities has been close to 100%. Further, an increase in competitive pressures and deterioration in the steel market can restrict the operating margins and put pressure on interest coverage and financial leverage. However, Fitch believes that the founders would be able to financially support PSK Steels, when required, as witnessed in FY11, when equity of INR200m was injected into latter to support its working capital requirements.

A negative rating guideline would be a decline in the interest coverage to below 1.25x. A positive rating guideline would be interest coverage of above 2.0x. These guidelines are on a consolidated basis.

Established in 2001, PSK Steels is a Chennai-based company, engaged in the trading of iron and steel products. In FY11, on a standalone basis, it reported revenues of INR11,094.9m (FY10: INR6,391.1m) and an EBITDA of INR433.8m (FY10: INR306.9m), with a net debt/EBITDA of 3.1x (FY10: 4.9x). First 9MFY12 (un-audited), PSK Steels reported revenue of INR7,511.5m and an EBITDA of INR334.5m.

(For TSL's rating rationale, please refer to the rating action commentary entitled, "Thangam Steel Limited Affirmed at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/Stable", dated 02 February 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com)

Rating action on PSK Steels's bank loans are as follows:

- INR1,200m fund-based working capital limits: affirmed at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'

- INR1,200m non-fund based working capital limits: affirmed at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'

- Proposed INR300m fund-based working capital limits: assigned at 'Fitch BB+(ind)(exp)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)(exp)'

- Proposed INR300m non-fund based working capital limits: assigned at 'Fitch BB+(ind)(exp)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)(exp)'