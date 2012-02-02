(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 02 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Thangam Steel Limited's (TSL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary

The ratings are based on the INR1,000m corporate guarantee extended by P.S. Krishnamurthy Steels Private Limited (PSK Steel, 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/Stable) for TSL's bank loans. While arriving at the ratings, Fitch has considered the consolidated credit profile of TSL and PSK Steel. For PSK Steel's rating rationale, please refer to the rating action commentary entitled, "P.S. Krishnamurthy Steels Affirmed at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/Stable", dated 2 February 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com.

TSL is a Chennai-based a P.S. Krishnamurthy group company. It is involved in the trading and manufacturing of iron and steel products, with trading accounting for around 76% its revenue. In the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11), TSL reported revenues of INR3,462.1m (FY10: INR2,738.4m), an EBITDA of INR155.5m (FY10: INR128.5m), interest coverage of 1.6x (FY10: 1.8x) and a net debt/EBITDA of 4.39x (FY10: 4.52x). In 9MFY12 (un-audited), TSL reported revenue of INR1785.7m and an EBITDA of INR87.3m.

Fitch has also affirmed PSK's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR650m fund-based working capital limits: affirmed at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'

- INR350m non-fund based working capital limits: affirmed at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'