(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 02 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Thangam Steel Limited's (TSL) National
Long-Term rating at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions
is provided at the end of this commentary
The ratings are based on the INR1,000m corporate guarantee extended by P.S. Krishnamurthy
Steels Private Limited (PSK Steel, 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/Stable) for TSL's bank loans. While arriving
at the ratings, Fitch has considered the consolidated credit profile of TSL and PSK Steel. For
PSK Steel's rating rationale, please refer to the rating action commentary entitled, "P.S.
Krishnamurthy Steels Affirmed at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/Stable", dated 2 February 2012 and available
at www.fitchratings.com.
TSL is a Chennai-based a P.S. Krishnamurthy group company. It is involved in the trading and
manufacturing of iron and steel products, with trading accounting for around 76% its revenue. In
the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11), TSL reported revenues of INR3,462.1m (FY10:
INR2,738.4m), an EBITDA of INR155.5m (FY10: INR128.5m), interest coverage of 1.6x (FY10: 1.8x)
and a net debt/EBITDA of 4.39x (FY10: 4.52x). In 9MFY12 (un-audited), TSL reported revenue of
INR1785.7m and an EBITDA of INR87.3m.
Fitch has also affirmed PSK's bank loan ratings as follows:
- INR650m fund-based working capital limits: affirmed at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'
- INR350m non-fund based working capital limits: affirmed at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/'Fitch
A4+(ind)'