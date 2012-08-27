Aug 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Bentoel Internasional Investama Tbk's (Bentoel) IDR1.35tn senior unsecured notes due on 27 November 2012 at 'AAA(idn)'.
The rating reflects a full, irrevocable, and unconditional guarantee by
Bentoel's 85.55% shareholder, British American Tobacco (BAT, 'BBB+'/Stable). BAT
is rated two notches above Indonesia's Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default
Rating of 'BBB-' which has a Stable Outlook.
BAT's rating reflects its superior geographical diversity, substantial cash flow
from operations, and low leverage for a 'BBB+' rating. The company's rating also
reflects increasing regulatory pressure on tobacco companies and products in
less-regulated emerging markets, and compression in free cash flow due to a
generous dividend policy.
Bentoel intends to fully refinance the notes maturing on 27 November 2012 with
bank loans. They are currently at the final stage of loan documentation, and
management expects to finalise the transaction by end-August 2012.
Bentoel is currently the fourth largest cigarette manufacturer in Indonesia by
market share. In H112, Bentoel reported negative EBITDA of IDR83bn, the first
time in the last five years, as a result of lower sales volume (down 13% yoy),
higher clove prices in 2011 (up 30%-40% yoy), and higher marketing investment
(up 23% yoy).
What could trigger a rating action?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
- Any rating actions that result in BAT's rating falling below Indonesia's
sovereign rating would put negative pressure on the rating of Bentoel's notes.