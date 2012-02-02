Feb 02 - Fitch Ratings has today introduced the monthly "MMF Snapshot" report which provides consistent and comparable portfolio analytics across all U.S. and European money market funds (MMFs) publicly rated under Fitch's Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria.

Fitch's MMF Snapshot is a monthly publication of key portfolio analytics relevant to MMFs' safety and liquidity. The snapshot's consistent analytical information allows data comparison across MMFs. All data are based on fund surveillance reports received by Fitch from the fund administrators and fund managers.

MMFs remained conservatively positioned with respect to credit, market and liquidity risk at end-December 2011, as evidenced by the high level of available liquidity, short weighted-average maturities to reset date (WAMr) and low Portfolio Credit Factors (PCF), which measures credit risk in terms of both relative credit quality and maturity. Not surprisingly, rated MMFs have recently experienced a rise in their allocation to 'F1' rate assets, issuers or counterparties, reflecting Fitch's rating actions on many of the larger, global banks in the fourth quarter of 2011. While these banks negative rating actions also led certain MMFs to fall outside Fitch's global MMF rating criteria with respect to maximum issuer exposure, appropriate corrective adjustments are being implemented by fund managers.

Additional fund-specific surveillance and analytical information is freely available on Fitch's web-based surveillance tool under www.fitchratings.com/FAM > Surveillance. Direct links to each fund's surveillance page are available in the MMF Snapshot.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: MMF Snapshot