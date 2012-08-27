(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based IMECO Limited (IMECO) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch D(ind)'. IMECO manufactures critical parts of boiler plants and few parts of railway coaches. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings are constrained by IMECO's default on its fund-based limits and the devolvement of its non-fund-based limits, both in the 12 months ended July 2012, because of a significant increase in its cash cycle to 501 days in FY12 (FY11: 157 days).

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may lead to positive rating action include timely debt servicing over the next two quarters.

In FY12, revenue declined to INR329m (FY11: INR978.8m) and EBITDA margins narrowed to negative 6.1% (FY11: 1.0%) because of the significant underuse of IMECO's manufacturing plant.

IMECO's manufacturing facility is located in Kharagpur (West Bengal). The company started commercial production in 1991.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to IMECO's bank loans as follows:

- INR290m fund-based limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch D(ind)'

- INR109.5m non-fund-based limits: National Short-Term 'Fitch D(ind)'