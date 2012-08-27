(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based IVRCL Indore Gujarat Tollways Private Limited's (IIGTPL) INR11,427.8m bank loans and its INR587.5m bank guarantee at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'. The Outlooks are Stable.

IIGTPL is a special purpose company incorporated to implement a 155.15km lane expansion from two lane to four lane and a capacity augmentation project on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis, both under a 25-year concession from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI, 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Negative). IIGTPL is wholly owned by IVRCL Assets and Holdings Limited, which in turn is a subsidiary of IVRCL Limited (IVRCL; 'Fitch A+(ind)'/ Negative).

The affirmation reflects significant construction progress achieved by the project, broadly in line with Fitch's expectation at the time of the last rating action in August 2011. As per the latest available engineer (appointed by NHAI) report dated June 2012, overall physical construction progress stands at 80.62%, representing a slight slippage from the initial plan. This was largely due to a delay in securing right of way (RoW) for the stretch falling under a forest (5km) area and a bird sanctuary (9.5km). The engineer also reports that 91% of the required land barring the aforesaid stretch has already been made available to the project company.

Completion risk is mitigated by a fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction contract with IVRCL, which has also undertaken to fund cost overruns. Fitch also takes comfort that the sponsor has been injecting contracted equity amounts into the project in a timely manner.. Management reports that capital expenditure is in line with initial cost estimates.

Furthermore, a provision in the concession that permits tolling on the scheduled commercial operations date as long as 75% of the construction is complete, provided the concessionaire has not caused a delay, is a credit positive for the project relative to its peers. Management expects the project to achieve commercial operations and start tolling well before the scheduled date of February 2013. However, early tolling has not been factored into the Fitch rating case.

Fitch notes that IIGTPL's committed payments to NHAI irrespective of revenue pattern can stress coverage ratios. There is a premium or revenue-sharing arrangement in the concession whereby the project company has to pay INR230m annually to NHAI - starting from the first year of operations and escalated annually by 5% to INR413m in 2026. For 2013-2014, the escalated amount would be around 12% of projected revenue for the year.

The project is fully exposed to traffic risk and clarity on actual traffic numbers will emerge only after the commencement of operations. Coverage ratios are barely 1x under the stress case of traffic underperformance, thus IIGTPL's ability to service its debt depends upon it achieving the forecasted (based on an independent traffic study) levels of patronage and growth rates. IVRCL's track record suggests that it would support the project in the event of any material traffic underperformance.

Continued uncertainty regarding the ability to complete construction on the 14.5km stretch falling under forest and bird sanctuary is a risk. However, the concession agreement stipulates that in the event of prolonged uncertainty, NHAI could delete the aforesaid stretch from the scope of the project with a corresponding reduction in the project's cost, debt and revenue. Fitch has performed a scenario analysis truncating the project's scope to assess the robustness of the coverage metrics; the forecasted cash flows offer a limited cushion in the coverage metrics, particularly in combination with high interest rates.

Variable interest rates (currently at 12.5%) with an annual reset after the commercial operations date adds to cash flow volatility. A three-month debt service reserve account consisting of interest and principal payments as part of project costs provides structural strength to the credit. However, this has not yet been funded.

A rating upgrade may result from timely project completion and commencement of tolling coupled with sustained evidence of traffic and revenue numbers in line with Fitch base case projections. Conversely, delays in construction completion, traffic underperformance or a rating downgrade of the sponsor may trigger negative rating action.