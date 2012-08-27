(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'BBB+' long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on Hitachi Ltd. At the same time, we affirmed the short-term credit rating at
'A-2'. We took the same rating actions on Hitachi's overseas subsidiaries. The
outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating is positive.
Hitachi's profitability has stabilized because it has restructured its
business and reduced fixed costs even under current challenging macroeconomic
conditions. We expect Hitachi's EBITDA margin to remain around 10% over the
next one to two years. We also expect its cash flow protection and
debt-to-capital structure to improve gradually over the next one to two years
because of good profitability and more prudent financial policies. In fiscal
2011 (ended March 31, 2012) and excluding its financial business, the ratio of
Hitachi's funds from operations (FFO, before adjustments for changes in
working capital) to adjusted total debt remained around 28%, total debt to
EBITDA remained around 2.3x, and total debt to capital improved to around 45%,
from around 50% in fiscal 2011.
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that Hitachi's profitability and
key financial ratios, excluding its financial business, may continue to
improve gradually over the next one to two years if the company keeps up its
business reforms and its external operating environment turns more favorable.
This may lead us to consider raising the ratings if the company were to make
stable net profits and positive free cash flow sufficient to produce financial
ratios such as:
-- Total debt to EBITDA of 2.0x or lower; and
-- Total debt to total capital of about 40% or lower.
On the other hand, we may consider revising the outlook to stable if the
company does not maintain its financial discipline, for example by taking
excessive business risks with new investments or conducting huge merger or
acquisition activities or if it fails to translate its business reforms into
profits. This could result in deterioration of cash flow protection metrics
and debt to capital strucure for the company, excluding its financial
business, such as:
-- Total debt to EBITDA of 3.0x or higher; and
-- Total debt to total capital of about 50% or higher.
