(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 27 -
Summary analysis -- Unedic ---------------------------------------- 27-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA+/Negative/A-1+ Country: France
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
17-Jan-2012 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+
07-Aug-2009 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+
Rationale
The ratings on Unedic reflect our opinion that there is an "almost certain"
likelihood, as our criteria define the term, that the French government would
provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Unedic in the event of
financial distress. Consequently, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services equalizes
its long-term issuer credit rating on Unedic with its long-term issuer credit
rating on the Republic of France (unsolicited AA+/Negative/A-1+).
In accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities (GREs),
we base our approach on our view of Unedic's:
-- "Critical" role for France as the sole entity responsible for managing
the French unemployment insurance scheme (UIS), and
-- "Integral" link with the central government that translates into
strong supervision and control by the state.
Unedic was established in 1958 as the sole entity responsible for managing
France's UIS and setting its policies. Affiliation with the UIS is mandatory
for all private employees--resulting in about 16.6 million participants at
year-end 2011--and contributions are compulsory for all employers and
employees. On April 30, 2012, Unedic distributed unemployment insurance
benefits to about 2 million eligible jobseekers.
Unedic is a private common law association managed by an equal number of labor
union representatives and employer representatives, in accordance with the
French concept of equal representation ("paritarisme"). However, the state
ultimately decides Unedic's functions and funding and is responsible for the
UIS. Unedic is governed by multiyear agreement contracts signed by labor
unions and employers; the latest agreement, signed in May 2011, is applicable
until Dec. 31, 2013. However, these agreements must be approved by the state.
If no agreement is reached, the central government is entitled to take control
of the UIS through a public state agency ("Etablissement public administratif
d'Etat"). The state would then bear ultimate responsibility for the solvency
of this agency. Unedic is continuously under strong and comprehensive
supervision by the state. A state-appointed controlling agent attends every
meeting of Unedic's board. In turn, we believe that if Unedic needed financial
support, the government would become aware in time, enabling it to take
preemptive actions and provide adequate and timely support.
We expect the state to provide extraordinary support for Unedic if necessary.
As the cornerstone of the UIS, Unedic benefits from strong state support,
notably through explicit guarantees on its bond issuances.
The unclear legal framework on bond issuances for common law associations
could potentially prompt a legal challenge, preventing Unedic from issuing
long-term bonds. Until this issue is resolved, we expect the state to continue
to explicitly guarantee Unedic's bond issuances, as it did in 2011 and in 2012.
Unedic's financial results are highly sensitive to economic cycles, with a
time lag of 6-12 months, because both contributions and benefit disbursements
correlate with employment rates. The impact of the economic slowdown in 2009
translated into an annual net loss of EUR3.2 billion for Unedic in 2010,
compared with an annual net loss of EUR1.2 billion the previous year. However,
in 2011, thanks notably to a favorable first semester in terms of employment,
Unedic's annual net loss decreased to EUR1.5 billion.
We believe that Unedic's annual net loss will increase in 2012 and 2013 due to
the likely slow recovery of the French economy. For France, we forecast real
GDP growth of 0.3% in 2012 and 0.7% in 2013. Consequently, we estimate that
Unedic's net debt will climb above EUR18 billion at year-end 2013, compared with
EUR11 billion at year-end 2011.