Summary analysis -- Unedic ---------------------------------------- 27-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA+/Negative/A-1+ Country: France

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Jan-2012 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

07-Aug-2009 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

Rationale

The ratings on Unedic reflect our opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood, as our criteria define the term, that the French government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Unedic in the event of financial distress. Consequently, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services equalizes its long-term issuer credit rating on Unedic with its long-term issuer credit rating on the Republic of France (unsolicited AA+/Negative/A-1+).

In accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities (GREs), we base our approach on our view of Unedic's:

-- "Critical" role for France as the sole entity responsible for managing the French unemployment insurance scheme (UIS), and

-- "Integral" link with the central government that translates into strong supervision and control by the state.

Unedic was established in 1958 as the sole entity responsible for managing France's UIS and setting its policies. Affiliation with the UIS is mandatory for all private employees--resulting in about 16.6 million participants at year-end 2011--and contributions are compulsory for all employers and employees. On April 30, 2012, Unedic distributed unemployment insurance benefits to about 2 million eligible jobseekers.

Unedic is a private common law association managed by an equal number of labor union representatives and employer representatives, in accordance with the French concept of equal representation ("paritarisme"). However, the state ultimately decides Unedic's functions and funding and is responsible for the UIS. Unedic is governed by multiyear agreement contracts signed by labor unions and employers; the latest agreement, signed in May 2011, is applicable until Dec. 31, 2013. However, these agreements must be approved by the state. If no agreement is reached, the central government is entitled to take control of the UIS through a public state agency ("Etablissement public administratif d'Etat"). The state would then bear ultimate responsibility for the solvency of this agency. Unedic is continuously under strong and comprehensive supervision by the state. A state-appointed controlling agent attends every meeting of Unedic's board. In turn, we believe that if Unedic needed financial support, the government would become aware in time, enabling it to take preemptive actions and provide adequate and timely support.

We expect the state to provide extraordinary support for Unedic if necessary. As the cornerstone of the UIS, Unedic benefits from strong state support, notably through explicit guarantees on its bond issuances.

The unclear legal framework on bond issuances for common law associations could potentially prompt a legal challenge, preventing Unedic from issuing long-term bonds. Until this issue is resolved, we expect the state to continue to explicitly guarantee Unedic's bond issuances, as it did in 2011 and in 2012.

Unedic's financial results are highly sensitive to economic cycles, with a time lag of 6-12 months, because both contributions and benefit disbursements correlate with employment rates. The impact of the economic slowdown in 2009 translated into an annual net loss of EUR3.2 billion for Unedic in 2010, compared with an annual net loss of EUR1.2 billion the previous year. However, in 2011, thanks notably to a favorable first semester in terms of employment, Unedic's annual net loss decreased to EUR1.5 billion.

We believe that Unedic's annual net loss will increase in 2012 and 2013 due to the likely slow recovery of the French economy. For France, we forecast real GDP growth of 0.3% in 2012 and 0.7% in 2013. Consequently, we estimate that Unedic's net debt will climb above EUR18 billion at year-end 2013, compared with EUR11 billion at year-end 2011.