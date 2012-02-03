Feb 03 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Raj Group a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings are based on a consolidated view of the Raj group, which comprises Raj Promoters & Civil Engineers Pvt Ltd. (RPCEPL), Raj Infrastructure Development (India) Pvt Ltd. (RIDIPL), Raj Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (RIPL) and Raj Infrastructure Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd (RITIPL). There are strong inter-linkages among the companies by way of common directors, the same line of business and a significant shareholding within their group companies.

The ratings are constrained by the risks associated with the large increase in Raj's scale of operations. The company on May 2011 undertook a INR1,098.3m built-operate-transfer (BOT) project, which is being funded by a debt of INR886.5m and an equity contribution of INR211.8m. Raj has also been awarded an INR4,670m four-laning project for the widening of the Chakan Shikrapur highway, to be executed in two phases. The first phase would start in April 2012 and cost INR3,000m, which would be funded by a debt/equity mix of 80:20. IVRCL Ltd is a JV partner of Raj in executing the project with a share of 33%. These two BOT projects are much larger than Raj's previous projects, costing INR273.06m, and may worsen the company's credit metrics.

The ratings are also constrained by the concentration in Raj's order book, with its top five projects contributing 86% to the total revenues. However, this is partly mitigated by the fact that the most of the projects executed by Raj are financed by entities of the central government such as Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Program (AIBP) and also by NABARD & World Bank. Thus, the counter party risk is low.

The ratings also factor in the strong revenue visibility from Raj's current INR6.1bn order book (4.3x FY11 revenues) position, steady cash flow from the currently operational BOT projects, and a diversified presence in various infrastructure projects. On a consolidated basis, Raj's revenues grew at a CAGR of 36% from FY07 to INR1,417.8m in FY11 (FY10: INR1,167.35m), with an operating EBITDA of INR103.4m (FY10: INR81.43m), high interest coverage of 5.4x (FY10: 5.7x) and a low total adjusted gross debt/operating EBITDA of 2.05x (FY10: 1.81x).

Arranging adequate funding and successfully meeting working capital requirements while completing the relatively larger contracts in a timely manner would be key challenges for the company over the next couple of years. Successful financial tie-up for the Chakan Shikrapur project while keeping the total adjusted debt/operating EBITDA at below 3.5x and interest coverage of above 2.0x on a sustained basis is a positive rating guideline. Conversely, a total adjusted debt/operating EBITDA of above 5.0x and interest coverage of below 1.5x on a sustained basis would result in negative rating action.

Raj Group is based in Pune, and was formed in 1989 to lease out construction equipment. The group then expanded to civil infrastructure development projects, i.e. construction of canals, dams, roads, rail bridges etc. RPCEPL and RIDIPL are primarily into the construction of earthen dams, canal lining, waste weirs among others. RIPL and RITIPL have undertaken BOT projects from various state highway authorities. Both governments and private sectors organizations are customers of Raj.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to Raj's facilities as follows:

RPCEPL:

- INR75m fund-based limits: assigned at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'

- INR150m non-fund based limits: assigned at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'

RIDIPL

- INR75m fund-based limits: assigned at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'

- INR150m non-fund based limits: assigned at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'

RIPL

- INR1,121.5m long-term loans: assigned at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'

RITIPL

- INR170m fund based limits: assigned at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'