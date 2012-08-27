(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 27 -
Ratings -- STMicroelectronics N.V. -------------------------------- 27-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2 Country: Netherlands
Primary SIC: Semiconductors
and related
devices
Mult. CUSIP6: 861012
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
06-Feb-2009 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
15-Feb-2000 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
