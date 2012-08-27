We now anticipate weaker revenue and margin trends than in our previous base-case scenario at ST's 50%-owned, but fully consolidated, wireless joint venture ST-Ericsson, and lower revenues at ST's Digital segment, partly as a result of weaker demand from Nokia. In addition, we expect the macroeconomic environment to deteriorate, particularly in Europe, and fierce competitive pressure to continue. These factors will likely be only partly offset by currently solid demand prospects for ST's Analog, MEMS and Microcontrollers, and Power Discrete segments.

We now assume in our base case that the group's sales and that of ST-Ericsson will decline by about 11%-12% in 2012 year on year, following a 6% decline of group revenues and roughly flat revenues (excluding ST-Ericsson) in 2011. In addition, we forecast the group's reported operating margin to drop to negative 9% in 2012 from 0.5% in 2011 and 4.6% in 2010.

We expect modestly negative free operating cash flow (FOCF; defined as cash flow from operations after investments in tangible and intangible assets) in 2012. This is despite a $0.8 billion reduction of capital expenditures to about $0.6 billion from $1.4 billion in 2011 and meaningful cash inflows from working capital. Our FOCF forecast for 2012, however, includes a cash burn of about $0.8 billion at ST-Ericsson, half of which we expect to be offset by cash contributions from ST-Ericsson's 50% owner Ericsson (Telefonaktiebolaget L.M.) (BBB+/Stable/A-2). ST generated positive FOCF of about $0.7 billion in 2010, but negative FOCF of about $0.5 billion the following year, partly due to significant cash losses at ST-Ericsson.

Our current business risk profile assessment is primarily underpinned by our view of the group's leading positions across key segments of the semiconductor industry, supported by its long-term customer relationships, high proprietary content, and extensive and solid end-market diversification. These factors are tempered by strong cyclical variations in semiconductor demand and ST's high operating leverage and weaker profitability than that of many peer companies.

The group's financial risk profile, which we currently regard as "modest" is primarily supported by ST's strong capitalization, conservative financial policy, and strong liquidity profile. In addition, we anticipate that ST's fully owned businesses will generate solid free cash flow over the industry cycle. These factors are somewhat moderated by the group's volatile credit measures during industry cycles, owing to high operating leverage.

Liquidity

We regard ST's liquidity as "strong", as defined in our criteria, which supports the 'A-2' short-term rating.

As of June 30, 2012, we expect the company's liquidity sources to exceed its uses by more than 1.5x in the 12 months from June 30, 2012, and in 2013. In addition, the company has well-established and solid relationships with its banks, exercises very prudent financial risk management and proactive liquidity management, and a solid standing in the credit markets, in our view.

We assume ST to have more than $2.2 billion of liquidity sources in the 12 months from June 30, 2012, and in 2013. These chiefly include:

-- Surplus cash of $0.3 billion. Liquidity is a key rating factor for semiconductor companies, given the cyclicality of the industry and the inherent operating leverage caused by largely fixed research and development (R&D) expenses and meaningful capital-expenditure requirements, in our opinion. We therefore expect ST to maintain liquid assets and accessible committed and undrawn bank lines equal to at least 12 months of R&D expenses for the current rating. As of June 30, 2012, ST reported consolidated cash and short-term investments of $2.1 billion.

-- $0.9 billion availability under committed credit facilities. As of June 30, 2012, ST had undrawn credit facilities with core relationship banks totaling about $0.5 billion, which mature after August 2013 and have no financial covenants. In addition, ST has an eight-year EUR350 million bilateral loan from the European Investment Bank that is currently undrawn.

-- Significant funds from operations and a cash contribution from Ericsson to offset 50% of the funding shortfalls at ST-Ericsson.

We estimate ST's liquidity uses at more than $1.4 billion in the 12 months from June 30, 2012, and in 2013. These chiefly relate to:

-- Capital expenditures (including investments in intangible assets) of $0.6 billion-$0.8 billion.

-- Debt repayments of about $0.5 billion-$0.6 billion.

-- Meaningful annual shareholder dividends. ST currently pays a quarterly dividend of about $89 million. Nevertheless, we expect ST to continue to follow a financial policy that adjusts shareholder returns to its prospects for free cash flow generation.

CreditWatch

We expect to resolve the CreditWatch within the next three months, after discussing with ST's management the group's medium-term strategy, operational challenges and prospects for its fully owned businesses and ST-Ericsson, as well as its financial policy.

We could lower the ratings if we saw no clear trajectory for ST to restore its profitability and free cash flow generation in 2013 to the levels achieved in 2010, due to a continuously weak operating performance at ST-Ericsson or further subdued revenue and margin trends at ST's fully owned businesses.

A one-notch downgrade appears the most likely outcome at this stage, assuming we maintain our assessment of ST's business risk profile as "satisfactory" following our review.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2

STMicroelectronics Finance B.V.

Senior Unsecured* BBB+/Watch Neg BBB+

*Guaranteed by STMicroelectronics N.V.