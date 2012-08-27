Aug 27 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Mobile TeleSystems (OJSC) --------------------- 27-Aug-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Radiotelephone
communications
Mult. CUSIP6: 607409
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Aug-2008 BB/-- BB/--
28-Apr-2004 BB-/-- BB-/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on Russia's largest telecoms operator, Mobile TeleSystems (OJSE)
(MTS), is constrained by the credit profile of Sistema (JSFC) (BB/Stable/--),
its majority shareholder (53%). Standard & Poor's Ratings Services considers
the credit quality of both companies to be closely linked, reflecting
Sistema's track record of control over MTS' corporate governance and financial
policies.
According to our stand-alone assessment, MTS' main credit risks are associated
with the company's organic and external growth plans, intensifying
competition, and the risks associated with operating in Russia.
The company's strong business and financial characteristics, based on solid
positions in the Russian and Ukrainian mobile telephony markets, mitigate
these risks, in our opinion. These characteristics include improving economies
of scale, sound operating profitability, strong cash flows, and adequate
liquidity.
S&P base-case operating scenario
We expect MTS' operating performance to remain resilient in the second half of
2012 and in 2013. In our base-case scenario we assume revenue growth to slow
to a rate of 2%-5% in Russia because of saturation of the Russian
telecommunications market and mid-single digit percentage growth in Ukraine
and other markets in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). In our
view, an expected increase in data usage should create modest revenue growth,
which could, however, be hindered by decreasing consumer spending in Russia
and elsewhere in the CIS.
It is also our expectation that MTS will particularly focus on maintaining its
profitability margins, which improved to 41.8% in the first quarter of 2012
from below 40% in the second quarter of 2011. It is our expectation that MTS
will maintain its consolidated EBITDA margin at 40%-41% in 2012-2013 due to
its focus on cost control and the effects of scale in value-added services.
MTS has recently resumed operations in Turkmenistan after a forced suspension.
At the same time, the company is now facing a similar issue in Uzbekistan,
including a large tax claim against a subsidiary. We understand that MTS'
license has been suspended and that the company might have to deconsolidate
its operation in Uzbekistan, which accounts for about 4% of consolidated
revenue and EBITDA.
We also expect that volatility in exchange rates could significantly affect
the company's financial statements, which the company reports in U.S. dollars.
This should not translate into foreign exchange losses, however, because the
company has significantly increased the proportion of Russian
ruble-denominated debt to about 80% over the past two years.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital structure scenario
We expect that MTS' solid credit metrics will continue to support the rating.
In our base-case scenario we assume that MTS will maintain its capital
expenditures at 20%-22% of revenues in 2012-2013, which should still allow for
meaningful positive free operating cash flow. That said, we assume that MTS
will continue to distribute most of that as dividends.
We also assume that the company will maintain adjusted debt to EBITDA in the
range of 1.5x-2x, maintaining some headroom against our rating target of 2.5x.
We believe that MTS could be considering acquisitions in Russia, however we
expect them to be relatively small in scale, thereby keeping leverage within
the indicated expectations.
Liquidity
In our view, MTS' liquidity is adequate, reflecting significant cash balances,
a manageable maturity profile, and robust free operating cash flows. This
translates into a ratio of liquidity sources to uses of more than 1.2x for
2012 and 2013. As of March 30, 2012, the company's short-term maturities of
about $0.9 billion were fully covered by cash and equivalents of $1.6 billion.
MTS has other undrawn committed credit facilities, including $1 billion in
untapped financing from export credit agency EKN, which can be used to finance
capital spending.
Recovery analysis
The issue ratings on MTS' Russian ruble-denominated unsecured notes are 'BB',
in line with the 'BB' corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on the
notes is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in
an event of payment default.
The ratings on $750 million 8.625% loan participation notes due June 2020
issued by special-purpose vehicle MTS International Funding Ltd. (unrated) are
'BB'. We have not assigned a recovery rating to these notes.
The rating on a $750 million 8.625% loan facility provided to MTS by MTS
International Funding Ltd., with proceeds from the $750 million loan
participation notes, is 'BB', in line with the corporate credit rating on MTS.
The recovery rating on this loan is '3', indicating our expectation of
meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in an event of payment default.
To determine recoveries, we simulate a default scenario. In this scenario,
excessive leverage as a result of lengthy operating underperformance would
most likely lead to default in 2017. We have valued the company on a
going-concern basis, given MTS' leading market positions in Russia and other
parts of the CIS, established network assets, and valuable customer base.
At the hypothetical point of default, we value the company at about $5.4
billion. We assume that the company's debt structure would remain similar to
that of today on its path to default. After deducting about $400 million of
enforcement costs, the residual enterprise value available for unsecured
creditors is about $5.0 billion. This is sufficient for meaningful (50%-70%)
recovery on MTS' unsecured debt facilities.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that MTS will perform in line with our
base-case scenario, which includes low-single-digit percentage revenue growth
in 2012 and 2013, a consolidated EBITDA margin of above 40%, and positive
discretionary cash flow. It also reflects our expectation that an as yet
unpaid arbitral award against an MTS subsidiary will have no impact on the
company's financial profile. The rating will likely remain capped by Sistema's
financial profile and corporate governance.
The rating has limited upside in the next 12 months, as improvement of
corporate governance practices will take time, in our view.
We could consider a negative rating action in the event of large debt-financed
acquisitions or dividends that would increase leverage closer to 2.5x. In
addition, we could lower the rating in the event of negative developments in
the company's corporate governance.