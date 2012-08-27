(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 27 - Fitch Ratings has revised India-based Antelec Ltd's Outlook to Stable from Positive while affirming its National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. Antelec is an electrical engineering and contracting solutions provider. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The Outlook revision reflects a drop in Antelec's EBITDA margins to 11.1% in FY12 (year end March) as indicated by unaudited results from 14.4% in FY11. Also, although there was a marginal improvement in net revenue to INR985.7m in FYE12 from INR925.9m in FYE11, it remained below FY10 levels of INR1,141.8m. The drop in margins can be attributed to increased competition and the slowdown in the real estate and commercial estate development business which has been a major contributor to Antelec's revenue.

The affirmation reflects Antelec's comfortable credit and cash flow metrics. Cash flow from operations has been positive for the past six years, with negligible level of debt. For FYE12, Antelec had no secured or unsecured debt. Furthermore, the company's comfortable liquidity position is indicated by INR248.9m of free cash available and INR5.5m of unutilised fund-based limits at FYE12.

The ratings are constrained by Antelec's small size of operations and sector specific concentration risk - wherein 58% of its order book is from real estate, commercial properties and hotels. Also, the small order book size of INR1,032m (1.04x FY12 revenues) provides limited revenue visibility. Antelec has been making efforts to diversify its order book by catering to more industrial customers, which is highlighted by the fact the share of industrials in the order book increased to 37% at FYE12 (FYE11: 15%).

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Negative: Future developments that may lead to negative rating action include substantial deterioration in the credit profile of the company.

Positive: Future developments that may lead to positive rating action include Antelec's ability to demonstrate strong revenue growth while maintaining a similar credit profile.

Established in 1969, Antelec undertakes the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of interior and exterior lighting systems, high voltage indoor and outdoor substations, power generating stations, public address, CCTV, fire alarm, access control and lightning protection systems.

Fitch has also affirmed Antelec's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR5.5m fund-based limits affirmed at National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

- INR179.5m non-fund based limits affirmed at National Short-Term 'Fitch A3(ind)'