Feb 03 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Atlanta Limited's National Long-Term of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' rating with a Stable Outlook to the "Non-Monitored" category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional addition rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Atlanta. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be re-activated and will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.

Fitch has also classified Atlanta's following bank loan ratings as non-monitored:

- INR1,520m term loans: migrated to 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

- INR 349m working capital term loan: migrated to 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

- INR180m fund-based limits: migrated to 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

- INR1,157m non-fund based limits: migrated to 'Fitch A3(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A3(ind)'