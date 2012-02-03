(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 03 -

-- Much larger than expected losses for fiscal 2011 have lowered the likelihood that Sharp will restore its financial soundness in the near term.

-- Standard & Poor's lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Sharp a notch to 'BBB+'.

-- The outlook is negative, reflecting our view that the earnings environment for Sharp's main businesses will remain harsh.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Sharp Corp. one notch to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. We base this action on our view that steep price cuts for Sharp's main products and the protracted strength of the yen have diminished the company's earnings. We believe it is inevitable that wide losses the company expects in fiscal 2011 (ending March 31, 2012) will substantially erode its financial standing, and an early restoration of the company's financial soundness to levels commensurate with the previous rating has become less likely. The outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating is negative. We affirmed the 'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating on Sharp. We also lowered the long-term corporate ratings on Sharp's overseas subsidiaries to 'BBB+' and affirmed the 'A-2' short-term ratings.

On Feb. 1, 2012, Sharp made a large reduction in its earnings outlook for fiscal 2011 because a significant drop in demand for its core products, flat-screen TVs and solar cells, led to massive price cuts and because weak orders lowered the rate of use of capacity at the company's liquid crystal display (LCD) plants. The company expects to make a net loss of JPY290 billion, due in part to revaluation of excessive inventory and liquidation of deferred tax assets. As a result, we expect its debt to EBITDA (after adjusting for lease and pension obligations) to rise to around 4x as of March 31, 2012, compared with 2.5x a year earlier.

The company aims to swiftly stabilize earnings and restore its financial soundness. It plans to bolster its small- and midsize LCD business--one of the company's strengths--and restructure its flat-screen TV, large-size LCD, and solar cell businesses. However, the prolonged strength of the yen, uncertainties over demand, and intense downward pressure on prices may continue to weigh heavily on earnings in Sharp's core businesses. The risk of a further delay in improvement of the company's earnings will be a key factor in our analysis.

We base the negative outlook on the long-term corporate rating on the severe earnings environment in which the company operates. This environment is unlikely to turn around dramatically in near future; thus, pressure on the earnings in Sharp's core businesses is likely to continue. We will consider lowering the ratings on Sharp if we expect a further delay in improvement of the company's earnings, reducing the likelihood that debt to EBITDA will fall below 3x in the next few years. The ratings may also come under pressure if the company incurs further heavy losses in fiscal 2012 or if we see a growing likelihood of its free cash flow turning negative. Conversely, we may consider upgrading the company if earnings in Sharp's core businesses stabilize and we see stronger prospects for the company to improve its financial standing. However, we believe difficult business conditions make the likelihood of an upgrade low at the present time.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

General Criteria: Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008