(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 03 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that
it assigned its 'A-' long-term foreign currency issue rating to
the proposed issue of senior unsecured notes by Malayan Banking
Bhd. (A-/Stable/A-2). The proposed issue will be a
drawdown under the bank's US$2 billion multicurrency medium-term
note program (unrated). The rating on the notes is subject to
our review of the final issuance documentation.
The fixed-rate notes will constitute direct, unconditional,
unsubordinated, and unsecured obligations of Maybank. They will
rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations of the bank. We expect Maybank to use the proceeds
from the proposed issue for working capital, general banking,
and other corporate purposes.
