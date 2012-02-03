(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 03 - Japan's three major securities groups rated by
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services put up a weak performance in
the third quarter of fiscal 2011, as global securities markets
remained sluggish, Standard & Poor's said in a Japanese-language
report published today. Although Nomura Holdings Inc.
(BBB+/Stable/A-2) swung back into the black in the third quarter
of fiscal 2011 (Oct. 1, to Dec. 31, 2011), it is assumed that
Nomura might have found it difficult to secure its profit
without the one-time gains and losses it posted. SMBC Nikko
Securities Inc. (A+/Negative/A-1) saw declines in both revenue
and profit, while Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
(BBB/Negative/A-2) was in the red for a fourth consecutive
quarter.
In our view, the three securities groups are unlikely to see
a dramatic improvement in opportunities to generate profits in
the near term amid sluggishness in global securities markets. In
particular, we believe it will be difficult for investment
banking and trading businesses to boost revenues; the financial
market remains weak due to global market turmoil triggered by
the European sovereign debt and banking crisis. In light of
market uncertainty, financial institutions are cutting risk
positions, decreasing profit-making opportunities for securities
firms. Given that business conditions and other factors within
the securities industry remain severe, securities firms are
struggling to boost revenues amid a lackluster market. In our
opinion, revenue pressure will likely persist due to weak
wholesale business activity. We believe a full recovery of the
public offering and IPO market is unlikely over the next one to
two years and securities trading will remain volatile. Moreover,
securities firms will face more severe conditions if revenues
from the retail business, which had offset recent weak
performance in the wholesale business, continue to decline.
Therefore, in our opinion, if the three major securities groups
fail to establish business structures that would enable them to
secure profits in a stressed business environment, their credit
quality may come under downward pressure.
Nomura and Daiwa are cutting expenses to build cost
structures that are in line with their revenues. However,
protracted weakness in Japan's equity market, as well as
sluggishness and turmoil in global securities markets sparked by
the European debt crisis, may depress revenues in the medium
term. We believe that even if costs are cut, the securities
groups will face a higher hurdle to stabilize their profits
because revenues in the wholesale segment have been lingering at
a low level, while revenues from the retail segment are falling.
Daiwa plans to cut JPY60 billion in expenses, expanding an
initial plan for cost cuts of JPY40 billion by reducing overseas
selling and general administrative expenses. Nevertheless, even
if Daiwa carries out its cost reduction plan, we believe revenue
levels for the third quarter will not be enough to generate a
stable profit and that may weigh on its credit quality.
Overall, the wholesale segment continued to drag down
earnings at Nomura and Daiwa. Nomura's trading business
performed better in the third quarter of fiscal 2011 than in the
previous quarter, when it booked massive appraisal losses from
interest rate products in Europe and commercial mortgage-backed
securities in the U.S. Daiwa appeared to have continued to incur
trading losses on its holdings as sales of foreign bonds
slumped, widening recurring losses in its global markets
segment. In the investment banking business, there was a small
number of underwriting transactions in the market. Daiwa booked
losses in the investment banking segment in the third quarter of
fiscal 2011, although its revenue received a boost from
underwriting fees for KDDI Corp.'s euroyen convertible
bonds. Nomura would have also booked losses if its results
excluded the JPY34 billion gain from its sale of Skylark Co.
shares, as reported by the media, although commission
fees for merger and acquisition activities rose.
Sales of investment trusts and bond-related products have
traditionally underpinned the performance of the retail segments
of the three major securities groups. At the same time, the
retail segments have been a stable earnings source for the
groups. However, the weak securities market and a strong yen
have eroded revenues, causing the retail segment to offset a
smaller portion of losses incurred in the wholesale segment.
Sales of investment trusts, which have relatively high
profitability compared with other main retail products, fell in
the third quarter of fiscal 2011. The decline accounted for a
quarter-on-quarter slide of between 15% and 35% in sales
commissions for investment trusts among the three rated
securities groups.
Meanwhile, Japan's Financial Services Agency is considering
revising a securities investment trust law, although it has yet
to disclose any details. If the sales of currency selection-type
or monthly distribution-type investment trusts, which generate
high sales commission fees, decline due to the effects of
tightened regulations, it could cause strong growth in
investment trust sales to lose steam. That could weigh on
profits in the retail segment, in our view.
Nomura's Tier 1 common capital ratio stood at 11.1% as of
December 2011, down from 13.7% as of Sept. 30, 2011. This is
because Nomura's risk assets increased significantly under its
transition to the Basel 2.5 regulatory capital framework, while
it sold shares in Skylark and reduced its trading positions.
Nomura issued callable subordinated Tier 2 capital, designed to
comply with the Basel III regulatory capital framework. We do
not include this instrument in our calculation of total adjusted
capital (TAC), which is the numerator of the risk-adjusted
capital (RAC) ratio, because we consider this instrument to have
minimal equity content. Daiwa's Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel
II was 25.8% as of Sept. 30, 2011, largely unchanged from June
2011 levels because both trading positions and capital shrank.
While Daiwa was required to transition into Basel 2.5 at the end
of December 2011, it had yet to release results based on Basel
2.5 at the time of the financial results announcement.