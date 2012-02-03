(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 03 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the National Long-Term rating on India-based SV Power Ltd.'s (SVPL) INR1,940m senior debt to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch BB-(ind)' and the rating on its INR140m subordinate debt to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch B+(ind)'.

The downgrade reflects SVPL's defaults on the interest payments on its bank debts, due to delays in the commissioning of its power plant and a lower-than- expected operating performance.

The initial ratings were based on the assumption that the sponsors would provide additional financial support during the project's ramp-up and stabilisation phase in the financial year ending March 2012 (FY12), to bridge the expected gap between project's cash flows and debt service requirements. This has not happened, and the delay in the interest payment has exceeded the grace period in SVPL's loan agreements. Fitch expects SVPL's operating cash flows to be insufficient for fully servicing the interest in the near-term. Therefore, the level of overdue interest will increase in the absence of the sponsor support.

Positive rating action may result from sponsor support to help the project tide over the short-term stress, stabilisation of the plant performance and evidence that the project is able to generate the forecasted levels of cash flows resulting in timely debt servicing on a sustained basis.

SV Power is sponsored by the Hyderabad-based KVK group, and operates a 2.5 mtpa coal washery and 63 MW coal washery reject-based thermal power plant in Korba, Chhattisgarh.