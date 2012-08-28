(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 28 - Fitch Ratings says that Indonesia's consumer finance is likely to see improved
underwriting quality and regulatory consistency, if Bank Indonesia harmonises
prudential rules for sharia-compliant products with those for mainstream consumer loan products.
If tougher loan to value (LTV) regulations, which became effective on 15 June
2012, are applied to sharia products, this would level out uneven competition
with non-sharia products, and prevent asset quality diverging within the
consumer finance sector in Indonesia.
Some domestic lenders, particularly finance companies, have reportedly become
more active in sharia financing partly due to their more relaxed rules and
partly to boost motor financing as a result of weaker sales for cars and
motorcycles.
Under the LTV rules, the minimum down-payment is 25% for motorcycle and car
loans from financing companies and 30% from banks. Because sharia products are
currently exempted from this rule, certain finance companies are offering
motorcycle sharia loans with below minimum down-payments, which could lead to
asset quality deterioration. However, the impact on loan growth from new
regulation may be short-lived, as wealth rises in line with Indonesia's
favourable economic prospects.
Bank Indonesia has this year issued several regulations on mortgage financing,
credit cards and vehicle financing to slow down loan growth. During H112, loans
grew 25% year on year as banks shifted lending to consumer financing following
weak growth in loans to export-oriented companies. Fitch Macro Prudential
Indicator for Indonesia moved to 3 in 2011 from 2, indicating high vulnerability
to potential systemic stress, primarily due to rapid real credit growth of over
15% in the last two years. However, an offsetting factor is that credit to GDP
is remains low compared with other emerging markets at around 32%.