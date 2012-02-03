(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 03 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (HWL: A-/Stable/--; cnAA/--) is not affected by the company's proposed acquisition of Orange Austria Telecommunication GmbH. We expect the merger of Hutchison 3G Austria Holdings GmbH with that of Orange Austria to improve the combined entity's competitive position and profitability in the next two to three years. We estimate that the proposed acquisition will likely increase HWL's consolidated leverage somewhat from our expectations of about 25% in unadjusted net debt-to-net capital ratio for 2011.

HWL announced today that it would acquire 100% of Orange Austria for an enterprise value of EUR1.3 billion comprising about EUR0.2 billion in cash and assumption of EUR1.1 billion in debt. The proposed acquisition depends on the sale of some surplus assets of Orange Austria to Telekom Austria. The sale proceeds could reduce the enterprise value to about EUR0.9 billion, which is about 2% of our estimate of HWL's unadjusted net capital for 2011. The transaction is subject to approvals from regulators.