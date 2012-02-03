(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 03 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's IBS Software Services Private Limited (IBS) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect IBS's significant clientele, over 15 years of experience of its management in the domestic IT industry, and the critical nature of its applications, which results in high switching costs for the customers. The ratings also derive strength from the significant support provided by IBS's private equity investments for product development, capital expenditure and working capital to-date.

The ratings also factor in IBS's moderate EBIDTA margin of 15.6% (FY10 (financial year ending March): -8.13%) and high financial leverage (gross adjusted debt/EBIDTAR) of 3.93x in FY11. Cash balances declined continuously between FY08 and FY10 due to investments in product development and capital expenditure, and the high working capital requirements of the overseas operations. Cash flow from operations turned marginally positive in FY11 at -INR33m from -INR7.0m in FY10 and cash balances increased to INR908m from INR606m.

The ratings are also moderated by the high industry concentration, as IBS derives a significant portion of its revenues from customers in the global airline industry. Fitch believes that there are very high risks of a decline in profits of, or losses at, the global airline industry, given fuel price levels, declining cargo volumes and the uncertain global economic picture. For further details, please refer to Fitch's report "2012 Outlook: Global Aerospace and Defense", dated 20 December 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.

Positive rating guidelines include significant diversification into new industries, improved visibility and stability of revenues, increased profitability and free cash balances resulting in a sustained improvement in leverage to below 2.0x. Conversely, a sustained deterioration in liquidity position due to weak free cash balances and a gross adjusted debt/EBIDTAR of above 4.0x would be negative for the ratings. Any deterioration in working capital, specifically weak financial performance of key customers leading to due to delayed receivables could also impact the ratings negatively.

IBS is a Trivandrum-based IT services company, catering to the travel, transportation and logistics industry. One of its widely used products - iRes - is the passenger reservation system for airlines.

Rating actions on the bank facilities of IBS:

- INR600m fund-based working capital: assigned 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

- INR100m non-fund based working capital: assigned 'Fitch A3(ind)'

- INR378m long-term loans: assigned 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'