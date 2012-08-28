Aug 28 -

Summary analysis -- SSE PLC --------------------------------------- 28-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Negative/A-2 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 81012K

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Aug-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

16-Jun-2008 A/A-1 A/A-1

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : Scottish Hydro-Electric Power Distribution Ltd.

Rating Rating Date

GBP300 mil 5.875% bnds due 09/22/2022 A- 21-Aug-2009

EUR10 bil med-term note Prog 06/25/2008: sr

unsecd A- 21-Aug-2009

EUR600 mil 6.125% med-term nts due 07/29/2013 A- 21-Aug-2009

GBP350 mil 6.25% med-term nts due 08/27/2038 A- 21-Aug-2009

GBP500 mil 8.375% med-term nts due 11/20/2028 A- 21-Aug-2009

GBP700 mil 5.75% med-term nts due 02/05/2014 A- 21-Aug-2009

GBP500 mil 5.00% med-term nts due 10/01/2018 A- 24-Sep-2009

GBP300 mil 4.25% med-term nts due 09/14/2021 A- 04-Jan-2012

GBP750 mil var rate perp sub callable hybrid BBB 31-Aug-2010

EUR500 mil 5.025% callable perp capital

securities hybrid BBB 15-Sep-2010

GLOBAL CP prog auth amt EUR1.5 bil A-2 21-Aug-2009

Rationale

The ratings on U.K.-based energy utility SSE PLC (SSE) and its subsidiaries reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's vertically integrated business model, which provides a partial hedge against energy price volatility and results in relatively stable annual operating cash flows compared to less integrated peers. Additional supports derive from the stable and predictable cash flows from regulated monopoly network businesses, which we anticipate will continue to contribute more than 40% of EBITDA over the medium term; and a generally strong operational track record, supported by a well-diversified generation fleet.

These strengths are offset by the exposure of SSE's operating cash flows to movements in wholesale commodity prices, plant availability, and volumes. Additional constraints are the currently challenging conditions in the electricity markets, with low electricity prices and spark spreads (a gas-fired power plant's theoretical margins from selling a unit of electricity), declining consumption, and intense competition in supply. SSE also has a large capital expenditure (capex) program and an aggressive dividend policy that, together, will result in negative discretionary cash flows over the medium term. Furthermore, there are project risks associated with SSE's ambitious growth plan focused on on-shore and off-shore wind generation; this said, we consider that risks are declining as the wind pipeline is becoming largely operational.