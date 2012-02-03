(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 03 - Ratings has said that the Hutchison Whampoa Limited's (Hutchison, 'A-'/Stable/'F2') proposed acquisition of Orange Austria, via its subsidiary Hutchison 3G Austria, for a net consideration of EUR0.9bn would improve its competitive profile in the Austrian mobile market. The impact of this transaction on Hutchison's leverage and credit profile will be determined by the acquisition funding mix, which the company has not announced.

The acquisition of Orange Austria enables Hutchison to consolidate its market position in the Austrian 3G market and become a top three player with a 22% market share, pro-forma 2.8 million customers, and combined revenues of more than EUR700m in 2011.

Hutchison ratings and Stable Outlook factor in a continued deleveraging trend, given the stable performance of most of its operations and the gradual improvement of its 3G business. While Fitch expects deleveraging to continue, any short-term increases in leverage associated with acquisitions should not necessarily lead to negative rating action, unless Hutchison's business risk profile changes significantly. However, any irreversible increase to leverage and/or a sharp increase in cash drain from the 3G segment may result in negative rating action.