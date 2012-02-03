(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 03 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on Austrian telecommunications operator Telekom Austria AG (BBB/Stable/A-2) are not immediately affected by the acquisition of assets from mobile operator Orange Austria Telecommunication GmbH for a total of up to EUR390 million. This is because we anticipate that the acquisition will only slightly increase Telekom Austria's leverage to about 2.7x-2.8x debt to EBITDA (as adjusted by Standard & Poor's) by year-end 2012, from 2.6x as of Sept. 30, 2011. This is within the range we view as rating-commensurate, albeit at the upper end. Furthermore, in our current base-case assessment, Telekom Austria has the ability to gradually reduce its leverage through discretionary cash flow generation.

The assets to be acquired primarily include frequencies, base stations, and the mobile operator YESSS! Telekommunikation GmbH. The acquisition would increase Telekom Austria's domestic mobile subscriber market share to about 46% from currently 40% and thereby strengthen its competitive position, in our opinion. The acquisition is subject to regulatory and antitrust approval and is expected to close mid 2012.