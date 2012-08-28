(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Fajar Surya Wisesa's Tbk's
("Fajar") Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+' and its
National Long-term Rating at 'A(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
The ratings factor in Fajar's strong market position as the second-largest
packaging paper manufacturer in Indonesia, with a 30% market share; and its
established and diversified customer base. They also reflect the defensive
characteristics of its cash flows, with 60%-70% of sales derived from consumer
staples such as food and beverage. The ratings also reflect the inherent
cyclicality of Fajar's commodity products where margin compression could result
from rising raw material prices.
Fajar successfully expanded its paper capacity to 1.2mt/pa (from 1.05mt/pa)
during H112 to cater to growing domestic demand for packaging paper. During this
period, Fajar shut down one of its paper machines (PM7) to carry out its
capacity expansion works. This, coupled with the inelastic nature of its
operating expenses, the one quarter lag that usually occurs in passing on the
impact of higher input costs to end-customers, resulted in a lower EBITDAR
margin, negative free cash flows and a significant increase in financial
leverage (measured as net debt / operating EBITDA) to 4.95x as of 30 June 2012
from 3.60x as of 31 December 2011.
With the successful conclusion of its capacity expansion programme and
renegotiation of product prices with end-customers to reflect the higher input
costs, Fitch expects Fajar's performance from H212 onwards to be at least in
line with that of FY11.
The Stable Outlook reflects the robust growth prospects of the Indonesian
packaging paper industry and Fitch's expectation that Fajar's financial
performance will improve from H212 onwards. The improvement is likely to be
manifested in a firmer EBITDAR margin and a sustained decrease in financial
leverage, notwithstanding Fajar's weak H112 performance.
In addition, Fajar has financial flexibility in the form of long-term unutilized
bank lines of USD141.5m (approximately IDR1.3trn) that is adequate to refinance
maturing debt and to fund maintenance capex till end-2015.
What Could Trigger a Rating Action?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
positive
rating action include
- sustained decrease in financial leverage to less than 2.0x but this is not
expected to occur in the next 12 to 18 months.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
- sustained increase in financial leverage to over 3.5x
- sustained deterioration in EBITDA interest coverage to less than 3.0x