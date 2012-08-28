BRIEF-Forestar confirms receipt of unsolicited acquisition proposal
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 28 - Fitch Ratings says that VCL Master S.A.'s Compartment 1 notes' ratings will not be affected by the increase in the amounts of the existing series of notes to a total of EUR1.35bn. Fitch notes that the series amounts will be increased effective 28 August 2012.
The volumes of the newly issued notes are as follows:
Series 2010-1: EUR29,500,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR300,000,000
Series 2010-2: EUR29,500,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR300,000,000
Series 2010-4: EUR29,500,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR300,000,000
Series 2011-1: EUR20,700,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR200,000,000
Series 2011-2: EUR16,600,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR150,000,000
Following the top-up, the total amounts of the series still do not exceed the maximum issuance amounts of the series established in the programme (see 'Fitch Affirms VCL Master S.A.'s Compartment 1 Notes at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable', dated 25 November 2011, available on www.fitchratings.com).
* Deal to increase D.R. Horton's land portfolio (Adds Forestar's confirmation and financial advisers)