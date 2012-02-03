(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 03 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded India-based Mumbai Waste Management Limited's (MWML) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch A(ind)' from 'Fitch A-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The upgrade reflects improvements in the credit profile of MWML's parent - Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited (REEL). Fitch has considered the consolidated credit profile of REEL while arriving at MWML's ratings.

As per REEL's provisional consolidated FY11 figures, revenue increased to INR10.19bn (FY10: INR4.97bn), though EBITDA margin declined to 23.3% (28.6%). FY11 was the full year of operations of the company's Singapore operations, which provides for steady but low EBITDA of 7%-8%. Margins from other businesses were around 30%, and the increasing proportion of these businesses is likely to improve REEL's margins. REEL has an engineering, procurement and construction order book of INR9.3bn to be executed over the next three years. Total adjusted debt was INR4,060.3m (FY10: INR2,855.4m) and net financial leverage was 1.56x (1.8x).

REEL has a capex plan of over INR17bn for the next three years, which includes two waste energy plants at Hyderabad and Delhi with a total capacity of 72MW. This capex is expected to be funded predominantly through debt and result in higher leverage over the medium term.

MWML's ratings may be further upgraded if REEL completes a significant portion of the capex while maintaining its current credit profile. Conversely, its adjusted net debt/ EBITDA exceeding 2.5x may be negative for the ratings.

MWML is a Hyderabad-based company, which has its waste management facilities near Mumbai to dispose the state's industrial hazardous waste. MWML reported a stable operating income of INR573.2m (FY10: INR596.5m), an operating EBITDA of INR358.4m (FY10: INR354.3m), a net income of INR262.5m (FY10: INR240.3m), and a total debt of INR26.6m (FY10: INR76.9m).

Fitch has also upgraded MWML's bank facilities as follows:

- INR25m fund-based working-capital limits: upgraded to 'Fitch A(ind)'/'FitchA1(ind)' from 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'FitchA2+(ind)'

- INR25m non-fund based working-capital limits: upgraded to 'Fitch A(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)' from 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'Fitch A2+(ind)'