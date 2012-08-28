(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 28 -
Summary analysis -- Petroleum Geo-Services ASA -------------------- 28-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Norway
Primary SIC: Oil and gas field
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 716597
Mult. CUSIP6: 716599
Mult. CUSIP6: 71659M
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
02-Dec-2010 BB/-- BB/--
10-Jul-2006 BB-/-- BB-/--
Rationale
The ratings on Norway-based seismic group Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (PGS)
reflect our view of the group's weak business risk profile and satisfactory
financial risk profile.
Key business risk factors include the group's participation in the intense and
competitive seismic industry, which we view as highly cyclical, notably the
volatile marine segment to which PGS has high exposure. Key strengths include
PGS' sizable, low-cost, and sophisticated fleet of seismic vessels. Moreover
the group's project backlog provides a degree of near-term visibility.
Key financial strengths include a strong balance sheet, following a
debt-reduction initiative in 2009 and 2010, adequate liquidity and a lack of
near-term debt maturities, and generally prudent financial risk management.
Key business and profitability developments
We continue to see material recovery in seismic industry conditions, mainly as
a consequence of increased demand. We expect this to continue in the near
term, as we think demand growth will outstrip supply growth. Sustained high
oil prices and the fundamental need to replace crude reserves also support the
industry recovery. Accordingly, we have revised our near-term base-case
forecast for PGS upward. We now assume fully adjusted EBITDA of $375
million-$425 million in 2012 and $450 million-$500 million in 2013 (including
adjustment for capitalized multi-client spending of about $300 million in both
years).
PGS reported adjusted EBITDA of $262 million for the first half of 2012,
largely due to a strong second quarter (adjusted for capitalized multi-client
spending). We expect the group to continue to achieve stronger operating
margins after D&A than its main competitor in 2012 due to its more efficient
fleet. In 2011, operating income to revenue stood at 15%.
Key cash flow and capital-structure developments
We anticipate PGS will achieve fully adjusted FFO to debt of 30% or more and
debt to EBITDA of 2.5x-3.0x in 2012. We assume that the group will take up
options to construct two new vessels for delivery in 2015, though a formal
decision has not yet been taken. The group's credit ratios are in line with
the rating in our view and we anticipate a strong improvement in the ratios
from 2014 when the vessels currently on order have been delivered. We also
take comfort from management's past prudent financial policies, including
material debt reductions. We assume moderate dividend payments in 2012 and
thereafter.
Reported capital spending is likely to remain high at $700 million-$800
million a year including $300 million-$350 million of multi-client spending,
$150 million-$200 million in estimated maintenance capital spending, and $250
million each in respect of the new vessels. On this basis, we anticipate
negative free operating cash flow (FOCF) in 2012 and 2013. We think this will
lead to a debt peak of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion (fully adjusted for operating
leases, pensions, and surplus cash) in 2013, up from $844 million in 2011).
Liquidity
We believe PGS has adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs in the
near term, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%.
We believe that the group has managed its liquidity prudently in the past,
including refinancing material debt well ahead of maturity. Our assessment of
PGS' liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect cash resources (cash of $198 million and $350 million
available under credit facilities on June 30, 2012 and estimated unadjusted
FFO of about $600 million) to exceed cash needs over the coming 12 months
(preliminary capital spending of about $700 million and about $40 million in
dividends) by 1.3-1.4x or more over the next 12-24 months. This assumes no new
financing for the vessels on order for delivery in 2013. We understand that
management is preparing export financing for the debt portion of this
financing, to be drawn at delivery. However such financing has not yet been
approved and we do not include it as a source of liquidity.
-- In view of large amounts of cash and undrawn amounts under a revolving
credit facility (RCF), we expect net sources of liquidity to remain positive,
despite slightly negative FOCF, potentially in the $150 million-$200 million
range, even if EBITDA declines by more than 15% from our base-case scenario.
-- Compliance with financial covenants could survive an EBITDA decline of
15% or more, in our view.
The group's liquidity position is also supported by limited near-term debt
maturity. The RCF was recently extended until 2015.
We expect headroom under the group's financial covenants to remain ample (the
covenants require maximum debt to EBTIDA of 2.75x). On June 30, 2012 the ratio
stood at 1.13x. For covenant calculations, only non pre-funded multi-client
investment should be deducted from the EBITDA calculation.
Recovery analysis
The issue rating on PGS' 7.375% $300 million senior unsecured notes issued in
2011 is 'BB', in line with the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on
the notes is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery
prospects for senior unsecured lenders in an event of payment default.
The recovery rating is supported by PGS' fair valuation as a going concern. It
is underpinned by the group's good market position and valuable asset base and
the fact that the notes are guaranteed by the group's main operating
subsidiaries. The recovery ratings are constrained at the current level,
however, by the unsecured nature of the notes, the existence of share pledges
in favor of bank lenders, the existence of maintenance financial covenants in
the RCF documentation, and a degree of multi-jurisdictional exposure.
Our simulated default scenario envisages default in 2015, given the large debt
maturities in that year, including a $470.5 million senior secured term loan
and the RCF. On the basis of a stressed enterprise value of about $1.3
billion, and after deducting priority claims, we believe that residual value
would be directed to cover prospective export credit loans and the RCF
(including prepetition interest). We estimate that the residual value would
allow for recovery prospects in the 30%-50% range, which is commensurate with
a recovery rating of '4'.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that PGS' financial profile will
remain in line with the ratings through the group's current investment
program. On average, we expect adjusted ratios of FFO to debt and debt to
EBITDA of about 30% and 2x-2.5x respectively over the cycle. We also expect
PGS' profitability to continue to benefit from the group's leading cost
position and an expected pick-up in pricing and market conditions after
challenging conditions in 2010-2011.
Pressure on the ratings could increase if adjusted FFO to debt were to drop
below 20% or operating margins (before D&A) were to drop below 10%. In
particular, downside could occur if the group took up its option for two
newbuilds and market conditions subsequently significantly deteriorated. A
more aggressive dividend or debt policy could also put pressure on the
ratings. We expect pre-funding of multi-client investments to be high.
Despite the improving market conditions we see no rating upside, due to
inherent highly volatile conditions in the sector and the group's current
investment program.