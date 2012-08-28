(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 28 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Petroleum Geo-Services ASA -------------------- 28-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Norway

Primary SIC: Oil and gas field

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 716597

Mult. CUSIP6: 716599

Mult. CUSIP6: 71659M

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Dec-2010 BB/-- BB/--

10-Jul-2006 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Norway-based seismic group Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (PGS) reflect our view of the group's weak business risk profile and satisfactory financial risk profile.

Key business risk factors include the group's participation in the intense and competitive seismic industry, which we view as highly cyclical, notably the volatile marine segment to which PGS has high exposure. Key strengths include PGS' sizable, low-cost, and sophisticated fleet of seismic vessels. Moreover the group's project backlog provides a degree of near-term visibility.

Key financial strengths include a strong balance sheet, following a debt-reduction initiative in 2009 and 2010, adequate liquidity and a lack of near-term debt maturities, and generally prudent financial risk management.

Key business and profitability developments

We continue to see material recovery in seismic industry conditions, mainly as a consequence of increased demand. We expect this to continue in the near term, as we think demand growth will outstrip supply growth. Sustained high oil prices and the fundamental need to replace crude reserves also support the industry recovery. Accordingly, we have revised our near-term base-case forecast for PGS upward. We now assume fully adjusted EBITDA of $375 million-$425 million in 2012 and $450 million-$500 million in 2013 (including adjustment for capitalized multi-client spending of about $300 million in both years).

PGS reported adjusted EBITDA of $262 million for the first half of 2012, largely due to a strong second quarter (adjusted for capitalized multi-client spending). We expect the group to continue to achieve stronger operating margins after D&A than its main competitor in 2012 due to its more efficient fleet. In 2011, operating income to revenue stood at 15%.

Key cash flow and capital-structure developments

We anticipate PGS will achieve fully adjusted FFO to debt of 30% or more and debt to EBITDA of 2.5x-3.0x in 2012. We assume that the group will take up options to construct two new vessels for delivery in 2015, though a formal decision has not yet been taken. The group's credit ratios are in line with the rating in our view and we anticipate a strong improvement in the ratios from 2014 when the vessels currently on order have been delivered. We also take comfort from management's past prudent financial policies, including material debt reductions. We assume moderate dividend payments in 2012 and thereafter.

Reported capital spending is likely to remain high at $700 million-$800 million a year including $300 million-$350 million of multi-client spending, $150 million-$200 million in estimated maintenance capital spending, and $250 million each in respect of the new vessels. On this basis, we anticipate negative free operating cash flow (FOCF) in 2012 and 2013. We think this will lead to a debt peak of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion (fully adjusted for operating leases, pensions, and surplus cash) in 2013, up from $844 million in 2011).

Liquidity

We believe PGS has adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs in the near term, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%.

We believe that the group has managed its liquidity prudently in the past, including refinancing material debt well ahead of maturity. Our assessment of PGS' liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- We expect cash resources (cash of $198 million and $350 million available under credit facilities on June 30, 2012 and estimated unadjusted FFO of about $600 million) to exceed cash needs over the coming 12 months (preliminary capital spending of about $700 million and about $40 million in dividends) by 1.3-1.4x or more over the next 12-24 months. This assumes no new financing for the vessels on order for delivery in 2013. We understand that management is preparing export financing for the debt portion of this financing, to be drawn at delivery. However such financing has not yet been approved and we do not include it as a source of liquidity.

-- In view of large amounts of cash and undrawn amounts under a revolving credit facility (RCF), we expect net sources of liquidity to remain positive, despite slightly negative FOCF, potentially in the $150 million-$200 million range, even if EBITDA declines by more than 15% from our base-case scenario.

-- Compliance with financial covenants could survive an EBITDA decline of 15% or more, in our view.

The group's liquidity position is also supported by limited near-term debt maturity. The RCF was recently extended until 2015.

We expect headroom under the group's financial covenants to remain ample (the covenants require maximum debt to EBTIDA of 2.75x). On June 30, 2012 the ratio stood at 1.13x. For covenant calculations, only non pre-funded multi-client investment should be deducted from the EBITDA calculation.

Recovery analysis The issue rating on PGS' 7.375% $300 million senior unsecured notes issued in 2011 is 'BB', in line with the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on the notes is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery prospects for senior unsecured lenders in an event of payment default.

The recovery rating is supported by PGS' fair valuation as a going concern. It is underpinned by the group's good market position and valuable asset base and the fact that the notes are guaranteed by the group's main operating subsidiaries. The recovery ratings are constrained at the current level, however, by the unsecured nature of the notes, the existence of share pledges in favor of bank lenders, the existence of maintenance financial covenants in the RCF documentation, and a degree of multi-jurisdictional exposure.

Our simulated default scenario envisages default in 2015, given the large debt maturities in that year, including a $470.5 million senior secured term loan and the RCF. On the basis of a stressed enterprise value of about $1.3 billion, and after deducting priority claims, we believe that residual value would be directed to cover prospective export credit loans and the RCF (including prepetition interest). We estimate that the residual value would allow for recovery prospects in the 30%-50% range, which is commensurate with a recovery rating of '4'.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that PGS' financial profile will remain in line with the ratings through the group's current investment program. On average, we expect adjusted ratios of FFO to debt and debt to EBITDA of about 30% and 2x-2.5x respectively over the cycle. We also expect PGS' profitability to continue to benefit from the group's leading cost position and an expected pick-up in pricing and market conditions after challenging conditions in 2010-2011.

Pressure on the ratings could increase if adjusted FFO to debt were to drop below 20% or operating margins (before D&A) were to drop below 10%. In particular, downside could occur if the group took up its option for two newbuilds and market conditions subsequently significantly deteriorated. A more aggressive dividend or debt policy could also put pressure on the ratings. We expect pre-funding of multi-client investments to be high.

Despite the improving market conditions we see no rating upside, due to inherent highly volatile conditions in the sector and the group's current investment program.