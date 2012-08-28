(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 28 -
Summary analysis -- Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand -- 28-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/-- Country: Thailand
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Mult. CUSIP6: 285040
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
14-Apr-2009 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
26-Aug-2004 A-/-- BBB+/--
Rationale
The rating on Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) reflects the
company's "satisfactory" business risk profile, as our criteria define the
term. EGAT's dominant market position in electricity generation and as the
sole owner and operator of the electricity transmission system in Thailand is
likely to support the company's cash flows over the next couple of years. In
addition, EGAT's revenues are protected from increases in fuel and power
purchase costs as the company can pass on such increases to customers.
However, the implementation of such protection is not automatic. The Thai
government has in the past disallowed some of the pass-through. EGAT's
uncertain operating environment and increasing investment requirements temper
these strengths.
We expect demand for electricity in Thailand to grow about 4% annually over
the next couple of years. Power demand has recovered since the floods in
Thailand in the fourth quarter of 2011. Peak generation requirement (peak
demand) reached a record high of 26,121 megawatt (MW) in April 2012 due to
extremely hot weather, and was 9.3% above the previous year's peak of 23,900
MW in May 2011. In line with the government's recent revision of its Power
Development Plan, we expect both EGAT and independent power producers to
address a potential decline in reserve margins from growing power demand by
increasing investments in the next four to five years. Such investments will
extend the life of existing plants and avoid potential power shortages.
We assess EGAT's financial risk profile as "intermediate", as our criteria
define the term. We believe EGAT's investments in generation and transmission
will be significant in the next five years. Nevertheless, we expect the
company to internally fund the majority of its capital expenditure over the
forecast period and maintain cash flow adequacy ratios commensurate with the
rating. We expect the ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA to stay at about 5.0x
over the next couple of years. We believe EGAT could cut its capital
expenditure if slower-than-anticipated economic growth results in lower demand
for electricity.
We assess the stand-alone credit profile of EGAT to be 'bbb'. However, the
rating on EGAT reflects our opinion that there is an "extremely high"
likelihood that the government of Thailand (foreign currency BBB+/Stable/A-2;
local currency A-/Stable/A-2; axAA/axA-1) would provide timely and sufficient
extraordinary support to the company in the event of financial distress. In
accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our view of an
"extremely high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on
our assessment of EGAT's "critical" role and "very strong" link with its sole
owner, the Thai government.
Nevertheless, we believe ongoing government support is not absolute. Although
EGAT can seek government guarantees for its debt as long as the government
maintains a majority ownership, guarantees--implicit or explicit--on EGAT's
future debt are unlikely, because the government intends to continue to
increase the exposure of government-owned businesses to market pressures. In
addition, EGAT's stand-alone credit profile is close to the sovereign credit
rating on Thailand, which reduces the company's need for, and ability to
benefit from, extraordinary government support. Furthermore, government
intervention has created some uncertainty in the regulatory environment.
The government's recent revision of the Power Development Plan does not
immediately impact our view of EGAT's business risk profile or the likelihood
of government support. The government is seeking increased participation of
the private sector in capacity expansion with more focus on renewable energy
and gas for expansion of generation capacity.
Liquidity
EGAT's liquidity is "strong," as defined in our criteria. The company's
sources of liquidity should exceed its uses by at least 1.5x over the next 12
months. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and
assumptions:
-- As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company has about Thai baht (THB) 64.62
billion in cash and cash equivalents, compared with THB22.36 billion of debt
maturing over the next 12 months including accrued interest.
-- The company's net sources will be positive even if EBITDA declines
20%. In addition, under the existing legislation, the government is obligated
to cover deficiencies in EGAT's cash flow if the company cannot obtain funds
from other sources.
-- The company has supportive banking relationships and good access to
domestic and international debt markets.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our opinion that EGAT's stand-alone credit profile
will remain stable despite increasing investment requirements over the next
five years. This is given the company's ability to generate consistent cash
flows and the favorable outlook for electricity demand in Thailand. The
outlook also reflects the sovereign rating outlook because EGAT is sensitive
to sovereign support and action.
Although the government aims to increasingly expose government-owned
businesses to market pressures, we do not expect it to privatize EGAT anytime
soon. Nevertheless, we may lower the rating on EGAT if the company's
businesses are unbundled, especially the transmission-related operations,
which could weaken the entity's business risk profile and lower our assessment
of government support. We may also lower the rating if EGAT's financial risk
profile weakens by multiple notches. We believe the possibility of this is
remote.
Conversely, we may upgrade EGAT if we raise the ratings on Thailand, and EGAT
maintains or improves its stand-alone credit profile. We believe EGAT may
defer its capital expenditure plans if they put significant pressure on its
credit protection parameters.
