(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 28 -

Summary analysis -- Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand -- 28-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/-- Country: Thailand

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 285040

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

14-Apr-2009 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

26-Aug-2004 A-/-- BBB+/--

Rationale

The rating on Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) reflects the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile, as our criteria define the term. EGAT's dominant market position in electricity generation and as the sole owner and operator of the electricity transmission system in Thailand is likely to support the company's cash flows over the next couple of years. In addition, EGAT's revenues are protected from increases in fuel and power purchase costs as the company can pass on such increases to customers. However, the implementation of such protection is not automatic. The Thai government has in the past disallowed some of the pass-through. EGAT's uncertain operating environment and increasing investment requirements temper these strengths.

We expect demand for electricity in Thailand to grow about 4% annually over the next couple of years. Power demand has recovered since the floods in Thailand in the fourth quarter of 2011. Peak generation requirement (peak demand) reached a record high of 26,121 megawatt (MW) in April 2012 due to extremely hot weather, and was 9.3% above the previous year's peak of 23,900 MW in May 2011. In line with the government's recent revision of its Power Development Plan, we expect both EGAT and independent power producers to address a potential decline in reserve margins from growing power demand by increasing investments in the next four to five years. Such investments will extend the life of existing plants and avoid potential power shortages.

We assess EGAT's financial risk profile as "intermediate", as our criteria define the term. We believe EGAT's investments in generation and transmission will be significant in the next five years. Nevertheless, we expect the company to internally fund the majority of its capital expenditure over the forecast period and maintain cash flow adequacy ratios commensurate with the rating. We expect the ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA to stay at about 5.0x over the next couple of years. We believe EGAT could cut its capital expenditure if slower-than-anticipated economic growth results in lower demand for electricity.

We assess the stand-alone credit profile of EGAT to be 'bbb'. However, the rating on EGAT reflects our opinion that there is an "extremely high" likelihood that the government of Thailand (foreign currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; local currency A-/Stable/A-2; axAA/axA-1) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the company in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our view of an "extremely high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of EGAT's "critical" role and "very strong" link with its sole owner, the Thai government.

Nevertheless, we believe ongoing government support is not absolute. Although EGAT can seek government guarantees for its debt as long as the government maintains a majority ownership, guarantees--implicit or explicit--on EGAT's future debt are unlikely, because the government intends to continue to increase the exposure of government-owned businesses to market pressures. In addition, EGAT's stand-alone credit profile is close to the sovereign credit rating on Thailand, which reduces the company's need for, and ability to benefit from, extraordinary government support. Furthermore, government intervention has created some uncertainty in the regulatory environment.

The government's recent revision of the Power Development Plan does not immediately impact our view of EGAT's business risk profile or the likelihood of government support. The government is seeking increased participation of the private sector in capacity expansion with more focus on renewable energy and gas for expansion of generation capacity.

Liquidity

EGAT's liquidity is "strong," as defined in our criteria. The company's sources of liquidity should exceed its uses by at least 1.5x over the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company has about Thai baht (THB) 64.62 billion in cash and cash equivalents, compared with THB22.36 billion of debt maturing over the next 12 months including accrued interest.

-- The company's net sources will be positive even if EBITDA declines 20%. In addition, under the existing legislation, the government is obligated to cover deficiencies in EGAT's cash flow if the company cannot obtain funds from other sources.

-- The company has supportive banking relationships and good access to domestic and international debt markets.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our opinion that EGAT's stand-alone credit profile will remain stable despite increasing investment requirements over the next five years. This is given the company's ability to generate consistent cash flows and the favorable outlook for electricity demand in Thailand. The outlook also reflects the sovereign rating outlook because EGAT is sensitive to sovereign support and action.

Although the government aims to increasingly expose government-owned businesses to market pressures, we do not expect it to privatize EGAT anytime soon. Nevertheless, we may lower the rating on EGAT if the company's businesses are unbundled, especially the transmission-related operations, which could weaken the entity's business risk profile and lower our assessment of government support. We may also lower the rating if EGAT's financial risk profile weakens by multiple notches. We believe the possibility of this is remote.

Conversely, we may upgrade EGAT if we raise the ratings on Thailand, and EGAT maintains or improves its stand-alone credit profile. We believe EGAT may defer its capital expenditure plans if they put significant pressure on its credit protection parameters.

