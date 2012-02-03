(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 03 - Fitch has assigned Wharf Finance Limited's proposed USD notes an expected rating of 'A-(exp)'. The notes are to be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Wharf, 'A-'/Stable). The company proposes to issue the notes with the same terms and conditions and to be fully fungible with the USD600m notes due 2017 issued on 30 January 2012. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

Simultaneously, Fitch has assigned the USD600m notes a final 'A-' rating following the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 30 January 2012.

Wharf's Issuer Default Rating reflects its stable rental income generation from its quality property portfolio in Hong Kong, its strong liquidity profile as well as moderate industrial and geographical diversification via its exposure to the container terminal and media businesses.

As at end-June 2011 Wharf had cash balances of HKD19.89bn and committed undrawn credit facilities of HKD17.8bn (excluding undrawn facilities at non-wholly owned subsidiaries) against short-term borrowings of HKD6.91bn. Wharf's total adjusted net debt to operating EBITDA was around 3.8x for H111 (FY10: 3.13x).

Credit constraints include exposure to the competitive media and telecom industry (TMT) and Wharf's expansion into mainland China's property market, especially property development projects which are more volatile than investment properties and subject to the timing of project launches. Exposure to Chinese real estate operations accounted for approximately 40% of the group's total business assets as at end-June 2011. However, this risk is mitigated by Wharf's stable investment property portfolio (already operational in key mainland cities), and its growing track record and execution ability.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Wharf will maintain a stable business mix and strong fundamentals over the next 18-24 months. Negative rating guidelines include an aggressive change in Wharf's business mix, deterioration in the TMT business requiring significant financial support from Wharf and sustained deterioration in its capital structure. Given Wharf's hefty capital expenditure requirement and development expenditure required over at least the next two years, no positive rating action is envisaged in the next 18-24 months.