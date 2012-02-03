(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Russia-based Telecoms operator Mobile TeleSystems (OJSC) has repaid $400 million notes due Jan. 28, 2012.

-- As a result, we are affirming our 'BB' long-term issuer credit rating on the company and removing it from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative implications on Aug. 2, 2011.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will achieve a strong operating performance and maintain moderate debt leverage in 2012.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its 'BB' long-term corporate credit rating on Russia-based telecoms operator Mobile TeleSystems (OJSC) (MTS). The outlook is stable. In addition, the rating was removed from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative implications on Aug. 2, 2011.

The affirmation of the ratings follows MTS' repayment of $400 million notes issued by subsidiary Mobile Telesystems Finance S.A. (MTS Finance, unrated) and guaranteed by MTS.

It also reflects our view that related residual risks are unlikely to impact MTS' credit quality. While an arbitral award of $210 million has not been paid by MTS Finance, we believe the risks for MTS are not sufficiently significant to have any impact on the credit rating.

In our base-case assessment of MTS we assume that revenue growth will slow to a rate of 2%-5% and could be further reduced by depreciation of the Russian ruble against the company's reporting currency (U.S. dollar) and decreasing consumer spending in Russia and other parts of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). We also assume that MTS will maintain its EBITDA margin at above 40%, despite intense competition. We expect capital expenditures to decline compared with 2011 levels, which should allow for stronger free cash flow generation. This should help reduce leverage from our estimate of 1.5x on Dec. 30, 2011, allowing for more headroom against the rating target of 2x. That said, we believe that MTS could be considering acquisitions in Russia and will continue paying sizable dividends, which could limit its potential to reduce leverage.

The rating on MTS, is constrained by the credit profile of Sistema (JSFC), its majority shareholder (51.2%). We consider the credit quality and corporate governance of MTS and Sistema to be closely linked.

In our stand-alone assessment, MTS' main credit risks are associated with the company's organic and external growth plans, intensifying competition, and the risks associated with operating in Russia.

The company's strong business and financial characteristics, based on solid positions in the Russian and Ukrainian mobile telephony markets, mitigate these risks, in our opinion. These characteristics include improving economies of scale, sound operating profitability, strong cash flows, and adequate liquidity.

The stable outlook reflects our view that MTS will perform in line with our base case scenario, which includes low-single-digit percentage revenue growth, a consolidated EBITDA margin of above 40%, and positive discretionary cash flow.

