(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 03 -
-- Russia-based Telecoms operator Mobile TeleSystems (OJSC) has repaid
$400 million notes due Jan. 28, 2012.
-- As a result, we are affirming our 'BB' long-term issuer credit rating
on the company and removing it from CreditWatch, where it was placed with
negative implications on Aug. 2, 2011.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will
achieve a strong operating performance and maintain moderate debt leverage in
2012.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its 'BB' long-term
corporate credit rating on Russia-based telecoms operator Mobile TeleSystems (OJSC) (MTS). The
outlook is stable. In addition, the rating was removed from CreditWatch, where it was placed
with negative implications on Aug. 2, 2011.
The affirmation of the ratings follows MTS' repayment of $400 million notes
issued by subsidiary Mobile Telesystems Finance S.A. (MTS Finance, unrated)
and guaranteed by MTS.
It also reflects our view that related residual risks are unlikely to impact
MTS' credit quality. While an arbitral award of $210 million has not been paid
by MTS Finance, we believe the risks for MTS are not sufficiently significant
to have any impact on the credit rating.
In our base-case assessment of MTS we assume that revenue growth will slow to
a rate of 2%-5% and could be further reduced by depreciation of the Russian
ruble against the company's reporting currency (U.S. dollar) and decreasing
consumer spending in Russia and other parts of the Commonwealth of Independent
States (CIS). We also assume that MTS will maintain its EBITDA margin at above
40%, despite intense competition. We expect capital expenditures to decline
compared with 2011 levels, which should allow for stronger free cash flow
generation. This should help reduce leverage from our estimate of 1.5x on Dec.
30, 2011, allowing for more headroom against the rating target of 2x. That
said, we believe that MTS could be considering acquisitions in Russia and will
continue paying sizable dividends, which could limit its potential to reduce
leverage.
The rating on MTS, is constrained by the credit profile of Sistema (JSFC), its
majority shareholder (51.2%). We consider the credit quality and corporate
governance of MTS and Sistema to be closely linked.
In our stand-alone assessment, MTS' main credit risks are associated with the
company's organic and external growth plans, intensifying competition, and the
risks associated with operating in Russia.
The company's strong business and financial characteristics, based on solid
positions in the Russian and Ukrainian mobile telephony markets, mitigate
these risks, in our opinion. These characteristics include improving economies
of scale, sound operating profitability, strong cash flows, and adequate
liquidity.
The stable outlook reflects our view that MTS will perform in line with our
base case scenario, which includes low-single-digit percentage revenue growth,
a consolidated EBITDA margin of above 40%, and positive discretionary cash
flow.
