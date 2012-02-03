(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 03 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the preliminary 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on Luxembourg-based Matterhorn Mobile Holdings S.A. (Matterhorn; preliminary, B-/Stable/--), as well as the preliminary issue and recovery ratings on the its various debt instruments, are unaffected by the company's reported intent to make some changes to the amounts and composition of its upcoming notes and bank loan issues compared. This is because the proposed changes in capital structure do not materially affect the recovery prospects linked to the proposed debt instruments, in our view. Furthermore, under our base-case scenario, we consider that the subsequent likely 0.1x to 0.2x increase in Matterhorn's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio to about 4.3x at year-end 2012, translates into a financial risk profile that would still be compatible with the current rating level.

We understand that Matterhorn intends to increase the amount raised in senior secured notes and reduce by an equivalent amount the size of senior secured loans at its subsidiary, Matterhorn Mobile S.A. (not rated) In addition, Matterhorn has indicated it plans to increase the amount of senior notes by Swiss franc (CHF) 50 million to about CHF274 million and reduce the equity contribution.

Matterhorn is the ultimate parent of Orange Communications S.A., the third-largest wireless network operator by subscriber in Switzerland.