(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 28 -
Overview
-- ICBC has a strong business position, moderate capital and earnings,
adequate risk position, and strong funding and liquidity. We view ICBC as a
government-related entity and believe that there is a "very high" likelihood
of extraordinary government support available to the bank.
-- We are assigning our 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term local currency
counterparty credit ratings to ICBC. The outlook on the long-term rating is
stable. The local currency ratings are the same as the existing foreign
currency ratings on the bank.
-- We are also assigning our 'A' local currency issue rating and 'cnAA+'
Greater China credit scale rating to ICBC's RMB1 billion senior unsecured
bonds issued in Hong Kong.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that ICBC could maintain
adequate credit measures and financial performances despite heightened
economic uncertainty at home and abroad.
Rating Action
On Aug. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A'
long-term and 'A-1' short-term local currency counterparty credit ratings to
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (ICBC; foreign currency:
A/Stable/A-1; cnAA+/cnA-1). The outlook on the long-term rating is stable. At
the same time, we assigned our 'A' local currency issue rating and 'cnAA+'
Greater China credit scale rating to ICBC's Chinese renminbi (RMB) 1 billion
senior unsecured bonds issued in Hong Kong.