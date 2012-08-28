(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 28 - Fitch Ratings believes that state support for German Pfandbrief issuers is likely
to remain strong for now under most reasonable scenarios, and the banks' ratings and Stable
Outlooks continue to benefit from this assumption.
Fitch's Issuer Default Ratings for the following independent German Pfandbrief issuers are
at their Support Rating Floors: Aareal Bank AG ('A-'/'F1'/'bbb'), Deutsche
Pfandbriefbank AG ('A-'/'F1'/'bb'), Corealcredit Bank AG ('BBB-'/'F3'/'bb')
and Duesseldorfer Hypothekenbank AG ('BBB-'/'F3'/'c'). Fitch's Viability Ratings show
where these banks would be rated if Fitch did not factor in the likelihood of support.
However, Fitch is also cautious that Germany's Restructuring Act and the European
Commission's resolution proposal are important steps on the road to predictable and operational
bank restructuring, which could become a workable alternative to ongoing external support.
Fitch's view on support is sensitive to these developments and the changing attitude of the
German authorities towards using such tools.
"The German authorities, in some cases in co-operation with the Deposit Protection Fund of
German Banks (DPF), have provided support in times of stress to specific Pfandbrief issuers to
ensure that the robustness of the product has not had to be put to the test," says Michael
Dawson-Kropf, Senior Director in Fitch's Financial Institutions group. "However, the medium- to
long-term consequences of the financial crisis and the resulting changes to the regulatory
environment may eventually alter the authorities' assumption that support for the Pfandbrief
always needs extend to their issuers."
The importance of broad systemic support for banks in Germany is compounded by the fact that
the long-term viability of some specialised commercial real estate and public-sector lenders is
still far from certain. Some banks' business models now centre on leveraging the Pfandbrief
product while closing the unsecured funding gap with deposits from retail and institutional
investors backed by the DPF.
For more information, see " Support is Key to German Pfandbrief Issuers' Ratings", dated 28
August 2012 at www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Support is Key to Pfandbrief Issuers' Ratings
here