(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 28 -
Summary analysis -- International Petroleum Investment Co. -------- 28-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA/Stable/A-1+ Country: United Arab
Emirates
Primary SIC: Sovereign
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Apr-2009 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+
Rationale
Although the government of Abu Dhabi does not formally guarantee IPIC's
liabilities, we equalize the ratings on IPIC with those on the government of
Abu Dhabi under our enhanced criteria on government-related entities (GREs).
In accordance with our criteria, our view of an "almost certain" likelihood of
extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of IPIC's:
-- "Critical" role for the government and the economy of Abu Dhabi as the
government's major investment arm for the long-term development and
diversification of the hydrocarbon-based economy; and
-- "Integral" link with the government, its sole owner.
IPIC plays a critical role in public policy by implementing the government's
long-term development strategy, as outlined in its Economic Vision 2030 plan.
Through its investments, it aims to develop the hydrocarbon and petrochemical
industries, and implement strategic national projects with a view to securing
demand for Abu Dhabi's oil in times of crisis. IPIC operates on behalf of the
government and implements projects approved by its board of directors, which
includes senior members of the government.
We view IPIC's link to the government of Abu Dhabi as integral. All members of
the board of directors are appointed by the government. Three of the eight
board members serve on the Supreme Petroleum Council, which formulates and
implements Abu Dhabi's petroleum policy, and is headed by the ruler of Abu
Dhabi. Two further members of the IPIC board are members of the executive
council.
In March 2010, Abu Dhabi's department of finance took the rare step of
declaring its "full and unconditional" support for IPIC, a company it deems
"irreplaceable". We continue to view this as a strong statement of support by
a government in a region that typically avoids explicit public statements of
this kind. Furthermore, Abu Dhabi has established a track record of ongoing
support.
This support, coupled with IPIC's operational proximity to the Abu Dhabi
government, and repeated governmental capital increases, leads us to conclude
that the government has the capacity, and willingness, to continue to provide
substantial ongoing support to IPIC's operations, and to intervene in a timely
manner if the company were to require extraordinary financial support.
Given that we have equalized the ratings on IPIC with those on the government,
its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is not a primary ratings driver. IPIC's
SACP is, however, relevant because we could reassess our support assumptions
in case the government allowed the company's SACP to deteriorate to a
vulnerable position. IPIC's "satisfactory" business risk profile is supported
mainly by strong asset quality, diversification, and a good profitability
track record, offset to some extent by the cyclical nature of the oil and gas
industry and an opportunistic acquisition strategy. The key weakness of the
"aggressive" financial profile is relatively high consolidated financial
leverage with adjusted debt to EBITDA of 9.6x and funds from operations to
debt of 4.6%. We factor in some uplift in respect of ongoing government
support in arriving at a SACP of 'bb-'.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that IPIC's integral link with, and
critical role for, the government will remain unchanged, and that the company
would benefit from the government's extraordinary financial support, should
the need arise.
We would likely lower the rating on IPIC if we were to lower the rating on the
government of Abu Dhabi, or detect any weakening of the government's
commitment to IPIC. We could also re-evaluate IPIC's critical role to the
government if IPIC's diplomatic or national security mandate were diluted. We
could also re-evaluate IPIC's role in this context because of growing
diversification into non-oil-related investments through its majority-owned
subsidiary, Aabar. A higher rating could result from an improvement in Abu
Dhabi's credit quality, to which the underlying credit risk of IPIC is linked.
