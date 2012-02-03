(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 03 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India's VHB Lifesciences Ltd's (VLSL) National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm', as well as the following bank loan ratings:

- INR43m long-term loans: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm';

- INR950m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm'; and

- INR155m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch A3(ind)nm'.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to a lack of adequate information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of VLSL.

VLSL was migrated to the non-monitored category in May 2011. (Please refer to the rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com.)