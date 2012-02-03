US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 03 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India's VHB Lifesciences Ltd's (VLSL) National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm', as well as the following bank loan ratings:
- INR43m long-term loans: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm';
- INR950m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm'; and
- INR155m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch A3(ind)nm'.
The ratings have been withdrawn due to a lack of adequate information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of VLSL.
VLSL was migrated to the non-monitored category in May 2011. (Please refer to the rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com.)
